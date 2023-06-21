New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate to arrive this autumn

Part of the upcoming sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class range, a new E-Class Estate model will become available to order in the UK in a few months, offering more rear space for passengers, several on-board tech upgrades, a subtle exterior styling refresh and a new engine line-up.

Its saloon counterpart was unveiled back in April – announced as Mercedes-Benz tries to keep its combustion-powered range up to date with the technology and design ethos rolled out across its newer all-electric EQ range.

The Estate has been given the same cosmetic treatment, including new-look tail lights in the rear, which are longer than before, and display a new three-pointed star light signature. An illuminated grille surround is also an optional extra.

Compared with its predecessor, the Estate has gotten bigger – three centimetres wider and two centimetres longer to be exact. The brand says that this change gives rear passengers a bit more leg and elbow room than the prior model.

Like the saloon, the E-Class Estate engine options list has been overhauled. Customers will be able to choose from four petrol and diesel engines with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance, or a plug-in hybrid with a 21kWh battery and a reported all-electric range of 62 miles. All models will be fitted with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Opting for the plug-in hybrid engine will decrease the car’s storage space. The mild-hybrid E-Class Estate comes with 615 litres of boot space (1830 litres with the rear seats down), while the plug-in hybrid model instead comes with 460 litres of room in the boot (1675 litres with the rear seats down).

Over the standard E-Class, the Estate has been given an air suspension upgrade in the rear to improve driving comfort. Besides the hybridised engines, Mercedes-Benz adds that it has also been able to marginally improve the car’s aerodynamics when compared to the current Estate, further improving the car’s fuel efficiency.

In the cabin, the E-Class Estate has been given the same interior makeover as its saloon sibling, which includes the optional E-Class ‘Superscreen’ dashboard which runs the brand’s latest ‘MBUX’ software, as well as several third party apps, including TikTok, Zoom video calls, and even the Angry Birds game. A selfie camera is also located on the top of the dashboard.

The options list also includes ambient cabin lighting with a ‘sound visualisation’ – a lighting system that responds to the media you are playing – and an automatic climate control feature that automatically regulates temperature, air flow and air distribution for the front and back of the cabin separately.

That sums up the key Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate announcement details. UK trim specifications and pricing are currently unknown – these details are sure to follow in the coming months.