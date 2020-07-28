New MG 5 estate car coming to UK

MG Motors has announced that it will be bringing its new electric MG 5 estate car to the UK.

Set to sit alongside the firm’s existing ZS EV, the new MG 5 will have a range of 214 miles.

It’s believed that the MG 5 is an updated version of the Roewe Ei5, a car sold exclusively in Chinese markets. That car utilises a 52.5kWh battery pack and electric motor, delivering a range of 261 miles, albeit under older and less stringent NEDC tests. The latest and stricter WLTP emissions cycle testing is the reason behind the new 5’s smaller claimed range for the same drivetrain.

The MG 5 is set to be the first fully-electric estate car on sale in the UK. With a length of just over 4.5 metres – roughly similar to estate versions of the Vauxhall Astra or Toyota Corolla – it sits on the more compact end of the estate car spectrum. It’s expected to be priced competitively however, with prices likely to be around the same as the £25,495 charged for the firm’s ZS EV.

Despite its compact size, it’s likely to feature a 578-litre boot with up to 1,456 litres of space made available with the rear seats folded down. There’s also a strong chance that it will come with the same seven-year warranty as found on other MG vehicles.

MG is currently the fastest growing car brand in the UK, buoyed on by a flourishing dealer network and the popularity of the aforementioned ZS. Difficult economic conditions also tend to help budget brands at the expensive of more mainstream rivals – during the last financial crisis, Hyundai and Kia made huge strides at the direct expense of Vauxhall, Renault, Peugeot and the like.

In June, MG new car registrations were up by 88% despite a 35% decline for the overall new car market.