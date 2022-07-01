New Nissan Ariya makes UK arrival

The UK pricing and specifications for the all-electric Nissan Ariya SUV have been confirmed as the new range is set to go on sale in the UK.

As the brand’s new range-topper, the Ariya is the latest electric family-friendly EV to line up against the likes of the Kia EV6, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4.

As The Car Expert reported back in December, the Ariya range will include two battery capacities. The entry-level 63kWh version is powered by a 160kW electric motor powering the front wheels, producing a promised battery range of 250 miles. The mid-range 87kWh variant uses a 178kW motor – Nissan claiming that it can travel a maximum of 329 miles from full charge.

While these front-wheel drive models have their top speed capped at 100mph, the top-spec all-wheel drive ‘e-4ORCE’ powertrain can manage 124mph by using two motors, one in the front and another in the rear. With 65kW more power than the lead-in model, this range-topping variant is almost two seconds faster in a 0-62mph sprint than any other Ariya model.

Single-motor models come with 465 litres of boot space, which is not all that impressive when compared to the 585 litres offered by the class-leading Skoda Enyaq. The all-wheel drive version needs a bit more room in the rear to house the second electric motor, and thus boot space is reduced to 408 litres.

Once you have picked your powertrain preference, there are two trim levels to choose from – the standard ‘Advance’ trim or the more expensive ‘Evolve’ trim.

The ‘Advance’ trim offers a generous amount of equipment from the get go, including a 12-inch infotainment console on the dashboard with a voice control function operated through Nissan’s personal assistant, sitting next to a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The entry-level version also comes with dual climate control and an air purifier in the cabin, as well as a heated front windscreen with rain-sensing wipers and auto-folding wing mirrors. The front seats are heated and electrically-adjustable, and the boot lid in the rear offers hands-free access, as it is powered by a motor.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Advance’ (starting from £43,845) LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights

Heated front windscreen

Heated & auto-folding mirrors

Electronically-powered tailgate

19-inch alloy wheels

Dual zone climate control

Air purification system

Electrically-adjustable and heated front seats

LED ambient lighting

Rain-sensing wipers

12-inch infotainment console with Nissan’s personal assistant and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

12-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless phone charging

Front and rear parking sensors and 360-degree camera

‘ProPilot’ advanced cruise control with lane guidance

Blind spot monitoring and intervention

Traffic sign recognition Top-spec ‘Evolve’ (starting from £47,840) All ‘Advance’ features

Heads-up display on windscreen

Ten-speaker Bose stereo system

Ventilated front seats (heating and cooling)

Electric panoramic sunroof

Adjustable motorised centre console

‘ProPilot’ Parking assistance features

‘Memory functions’ feature that remembers personalised settings when key fob is near

The new Nissan Ariya comes equipped with a number of safety features as standard, including front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree parking camera, a blind spot monitoring system that can intervene when it predicts an accident may occur, traffic sign recognition and Nissan’s ‘ProPilot’ advanced cruise control package that also includes lane-keeping assistance software for motorway journeys.

To get the brand’s ‘ProPilot’ parking package, which is advanced automated parking system that can perform a variety of parking manoeuvres at a touch of a button, you will have to upgrade to the ‘Evolve’ trim, which also includes a stereo system upgrade, an electric panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display that projects information on to the windscreen, and an adjustable centre console which can move backwards and forwards at the driver’s discretion.

This extensive equipment list means that the Ariya’s pricing is a little steeper than some of its key rivals. The lead-in ‘Advance’ model equipped with the smaller 63kWh powertrain costs just under £44k, which is nearly £3k more expensive than the cheapest Skoda Enyaq configuration.

The top-of-the-range Ariya ‘Evolve’ with all-wheel drive and the larger 87kWh battery is as expensive as the range gets, costing just over £56k, though customers can also spend a extra £2k on an additional ‘Sport’ pack that includes 20-inch alloy wheels and Nappa leather seating upholstery.

UK pricing

Trim and powertrain Price ‘Advance’ with 63kWh battery £43,845 ‘Evolve’ with 63kWh battery £47,840 ‘Advance’ with 87kWh battery £49,595 ‘Advance’ with 87kWh battery and ‘e-40RCE’ all-wheel drive £52,295 ‘Evolve’ with 87kWh battery £53,590 ‘Evolve’ with 87kWh battery and ‘e-40RCE’ all-wheel drive £56,290

The Nissan Ariya will be available to order in the UK from the 5th of July. With the new SUV now in the hands of the British motoring media, be on the lookout for the Ariya’s entry in our Expert Rating Index, coming soon.