New Peugeot 2008 specs and prices revealed

Peugeot has announced pricing and specifications for its new 2008 and e-2008 SUVs.

Priced from £20,150 and £28,150 respectively, both are on sale and available to order now.

Introduced to rivals the likes of the Nissan Juke and Hyundai Kona, the 2008 will be available in one of four trims – Active, Allure, GT Line and GT. Even base-spec cars get 16-inch alloy wheels and a seven-inch infotainment setup housing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Prices for the mid-range Allure car start from £22,350 for the combustion-powered variant, rising to £30,300 for the all-electric version. These cars get upgraded 17-inch alloy wheels and a range of gloss black exterior touches among other features.

Higher-up GT Line models start from £26,100, and get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights and a full sports bodykit. Opting for this trim on the e-2008 bumps the price up to £32,000.

Things are rounded off with the range-topping GT, priced from £31,575 on the normal 2008 and £34,275 on the e-2008. It boasts a higher range of assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and active blind-spot monitoring.

Five conventional powertrains are available from launch, kicking off with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 100hp. The same unit can be optioned with 130hp, albeit for a £2,200 premium. Both come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard or an eight-speed automatic for an additional £1,550.

Up next is a more potent 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol with 155hp – though this can only be specified with the eight-speed automatic. It offers emissions of 113g/km of CO 2 and can return up to 45.6mpg.

Then there’s the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel with 100hp and 250Nm of torque. Peugeot claims it can return up to 54.4mpg while emitting between 96 and 102g/km of CO 2 .

The all-electric e-2008 uses a 135bhp electric motor linked to a 50kWh battery. Peugeot claims it’ll travel up to 193 miles on a full charge, and can be taken from empty to full in just seven and a half hours via a domestic 7.4kW wall box charger.

First deliveries of the new Peugeot 2008 and e-2008 are expected in late April 2020.