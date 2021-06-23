New Peugeot 308 SW includes PHEV flagship

Plug-in hybrid versions will top the Peugeot 308 SW range when the all-new estate arrives on UK roads early in 2022.

The third-generation 308 SW, which will follow the recently unveiled hatchback version into showrooms, is according to its makers likely to appeal both to families and fleet users.

Practical aspects include a 608-litre load capacity, extending to 1,634 litres with the rear seats folded. These can be rapidly folded by means of buttons in the boot, and the rear seats split into three sections for more versatility – loads up to 1.85 metres long can be accommodated.

The car is 6cm longer than its predecessor, with a wheelbase extended by 5cm over the old model but the rear overhang stretched by 21cm to increase boot volume. The car also has a 2cm lower roofline.

A more aerodynamic shape will aid economy and also help the electric range of the plug-in hybrid models. Two will be on offer, with 81kW electric motors mated to either a 150hp or 180hp petrol engine. Peugeot says CO 2 emissions should be as little as 25g/km with an all-electric range of up to 37 miles.

The 308 SW will also be sold with a 1.2-litre 130hp petrol engine and a 1.5-litre 130hp diesel – all versions will use an eight-speed auto transmission, with no manual alternative available.

Equipment levels will mirror those of the 308 hatch. A wide range of technology and driver aids are promised, including the availability of semi-autonomous lane changing, anticipated speed recommendation and a system that matches the most appropriate speed tot he severity of a bend.

Peugeot’s latest i-Connect infotainment system will be fitted, in two versions based around a customisable ten-inch touchscreen.

Peugeot is yet to announce prices for the 308 SW range but they are expected to be slightly higher than the current model, starting from around £23,000.