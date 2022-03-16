New plug-in hybrid model joins the Kia Sportage range

Kia has announced a new plug-in hybrid powertrain (PHEV) for its fifth-generation Kia Sportage SUV range, which already includes petrol, diesel, hybrid and mild-hybrid options.

Thanks to its 14kWh battery pack working in tandem with a 67kW electric motor, Kia promises that this new plug-in hybrid Sportage can travel 43 miles on just electric power from full charge.

By comparison, this new Sportage powertrain has more battery range than mainstream PHEV rivals like the Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Tiguan, which can travel 36 and 30 miles on a full battery respectively. That said, the similarly-sized Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid offers a slightly better 46-mile all-electric range for a higher starting price.

The Kia Sportage PHEV uses the same turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine as the mild-hybrid variant, providing a power output of 265hp and a combined petrol-electric fuel consumption of 252mpg. All plug-in models are fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The mild-hybrid version of the Sportage, which usually costs around £2,000 cheaper than the plug-in hybrid, cannot travel on electric power alone, instead allowing the petrol engine to switch off when the SUV is coasting, braking or stopping.

Kia says that this is its fastest-charging PHEV model to date – customers will be able to charge the battery from empty to full in one hour and 45 minutes. Kia also offers plug-in hybrid versions of its smaller Niro SUV, its larger Sorento SUV, and its XCeed hatchback.

Now available to order in the UK, this new plug-in hybrid engine is an option for every trim apart from the entry-level ‘2’ trim, which is only available with petrol and diesel powertrains.

Trims levels that offer the new plug-in hybrid powertrain

Trim level Petrol version price Plug-in hybrid version price Additional features added at this trim level Sportage GT-Line £29,745 £38,395 4-inch head-up display

Smart cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Leather suede seats Sportage 3 £30,945 £39,595 12-inch head-up display

Cloth & leather seats

Heated steering wheel

Heated seats Sportage 4 N/A £41,795 LED adaptive headlights

Adjustable seats

Ambient cabin lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Blind-spot monitoring

Wireless smartphone charging Sportage GT-Line S N/A £43,795 Suede upholstery

Ventilated seats

Electric tailgate

Two-tone roof

Prices for the Sportage PHEV models start at £38,395, while the cheapest model remains the petrol-powered Sportage ‘2’, which is priced at £26,745.

Since its arrival in early 2022, the current fifth-generation Kia Sportage has impressed reviewers with its generous seven-year warranty and bold exterior styling. However, many conclude that the closely-related Hyundai Tucson SUV is a better value-for-money proposition. The Kia Sportage currently holds an Expert Rating of 71%.