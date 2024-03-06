New powertrain options for Citroën, Peugeot and Fiat

Citroën, Peugeot and Fiat – all brands under the Stellantis umbrella – have announced that they are adding additional mild-hybrid engine options for their compact crossover model lines.

These mild-hybrids, all offering an extra 48V of electrical assistance to a petrol engine, are now available as part of the Peugeot 2008 and Fiat 600 ranges, with Citroën planning to sell mild-hybrid versions of its C4 crossover and C4 X fastback models in the coming months.

Please note that, while each brand markets these new additions under the term ‘Hybrid’, they are mild-hybrids that don’t have the capabilities of proper petrol/electric hybrid cars. The battery is much smaller, and can handle electric start-up and low-speed cruising, but only for just over half a mile. Fuel economy is also improved, but not to the same extent as a petrol/electric hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

Citroën

Starting with Citroën, its C4 crossover and C4 X fastback mild-hybrids are based on the 1.2-litre petrol engine option available only with the mid-range ‘Plus’ and top-spec ‘Max’ trim grades. Priced from £25k, the engine’s 48V mild-hybrid boost adds an additional 6hp – for a total of 136hp – and Citroën says this electrical assistance reduces fuel consumption by 20% and company car drivers will get a lower Benefit-in-Kind Tax rate.

In addition, Citroën has added a more powerful powertrain to its all-electric ë-C4 and ë-C4 X model lines. Now available to order, the new configuration pairs a 156hp electric motor with a larger 54kWh battery, providing a longer reported battery range of 260 miles on a single charge.

Peugeot

Peugeot has rolled out the same mild-hybrid engine option for its facelifted Peugeot 2008 SUV which is now available to order from just under £28k.

The brand adds that the ‘Allure’ 2008 trim is now available with the 100hp entry-level 1.2-litre petrol option, which lowers the trim’s lead-in price by £1,000.

Fiat

Finally, Fiat has opted to offer its new Fiat 600 with a mild-hybrid powertrain – a crossover range that was previously electric-only. This mild-hybrid is less powerful than Citroën and Peugeot’s new battery-assisted additions – offering 100hp – and lowers the crossover’s entry-level price to £24k.

The Peugeot 2008 has the highest score of these models in our Expert Rating Index, with a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. The Citroën C4 isn’t too far behind with a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 65%.