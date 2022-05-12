New Range Rover Sport revealed

The third-generation Range Rover Sport has been unveiled, combining a minimalist design with a range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel and two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions.

Following the lead established by the all-new version of the flagship Range Rover, unveiled in October 2021, the new Range Rover Sport is built on the same platform. However, as with the sister model, you won’t be able to buy a fully electric version until 2024.

The plug-in hybrid models combine a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with electric motors powered by 38kWh battery packs. The most powerful variant will offer 510hp and 700Nm of torque, sending it through 62mph from rest in 5.4 seconds.

Land Rover says that the plug-in Sport will have a real-world driving range of up to 460 miles and be able to travel up to 70 miles on electric power alone. Official CO 2 emissions of 18g/km will make the model attractive to buyers subject to benefit-in-kind tax.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport is larger than its predecessor, with its wheelbase increased by 8cm and freeing up major gains in interior room, along with boot space enlarged by 55 litres.

The exterior visuals follow a minimalist theme of smooth panels, with flush-fitting door handles and at the front a narrow grille framed by LED headlamps that are the slimmest yet fitted to any Land Rover product.

Conventional powertrains will also continue with the new model, ranging across one petrol and a pair of diesel six-cylinder engines, all mild-hybrid, plus a 4.4-litre V8 petrol with 530hp.

Major updates to the Sport chassis see the standard-fit air suspension system now including switchable-volume air springs – fitted for the first time on a Land Rover, these vary the pressure of each spring for the best combination of comfort and performance. All-wheel steering is also part of the handling package.

A 14-inch digital display provides driver information while a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen is mounted atop the centre console and separate from it.

Dealers are now taking orders for the Range Rover Sport at prices starting from just over £79,000.

The outgoing Range Rover Sport generation has been on sale since 2013 – with a current Expert Rating of 73%, it has received particular praise for its ability to combine on-road and off-road performance, as well as comfort and luxury. On the other hand, it has been criticised for a high number of reliability problems.