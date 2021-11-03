fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Car industry news

New report highlights the advance of the electric car

Electric cars are becoming more popular, and our exclusive research finds they are also more highly rated than petrol or diesel alternatives.

Sean Rees

A new industry report produced by our team at The Car Expert finds that, on average, electric cars are receiving better reviews from the UK media that their petrol and diesel equivalents.

The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating Index compiles and aggregates new car reviews from 25 of the top UK motoring sites to give each car a percentage rating, with nearly 9,000 reviews analysed to date across 315 cars.

Our Autumn 2021 Expert Rating Index report finds that the average rating across all cars in the index is 67%, while the average rating across all the electric vehicles indexed to date is 71%.

Increasing number and quality of electric cars

It may come as a surprise for many people to know that there are more than 40 different electric cars currently on sale in the UK, with a lot more arriving over the next 12 months. But it may be equally surprising to find that electric vehicles tend to achieve better review scores than conventional petrol or diesel cars.

A number of critically acclaimed EVs have arrived on UK roads in recent months, such as the Skoda Enyaq, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Audi Q4 e-tron, and this could go some way to explaining why electric vehicles are generally faring better in our Expert Rating Index.

These latest-generation models are dedicated EVs, rather than existing petrol or diesel cars that have been modified to take an electric motor (like the Mini Electric, BMW iX3 or Smart EQ Fortwo). That means there are fewer compromises when it comes to incorporating a large battery pack and electric motor that are completely different in size and shape to an internal combustion motor, fuel tanks and exhaust system.

Best new electric cars for any budget – Skoda Enyaq
With an impressive Expert Rating of 85%, the Skoda Enyaq iV is currently joint-top of the indexed cars in the Medium SUV class

More affordable EV options

The report also highlights that an increasing number of smaller and lower-priced electric cars are entering the marketplace to meet the UK’s increasing demand for electrified motoring.

When it comes to large vehicles, plug-in hybrids are taking the lead over pure EVs when it comes to electrification. The majority of large SUVs are now available with a plug-in hybrid option, although there are still very few dedicated EVs available.

“As we approach winter, the EV revolution is really starting to snowball,” explains The Car Expert editorial director Stuart Masson.

“With every new electric model that arrives, the quality is getting better. Most of the new EVs being launched have a battery range that exceeds the crucial 200-mile benchmark making them entirely viable for the vast majority of UK households.”

A whole host of new EVs will be added to the Expert Rating Index by the end of the year, such as the BMW iX, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Tesla Model Y, and the impact of these will be displayed in our next quarterly report, due to be published in January.

Tracking the decline of diesel

The report also highlights the disappearance of new diesel cars from UK car showrooms. This is most clearly seen in small cars, while diesel is still a common choice for buyers of large cars and large SUVs. These categories are currently the slowest adopters of EVs, but this will start to accelerate over the next year as well.

Kia EV6 | Expert Rating
The Kia EV6 is a very recent arrival to UK roads, and will join its EV rivals in the Expert Ratings Index in the coming weeks

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We’ve had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We’re working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Renault Arkana

Audi e-tron GT

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest adv