Model update

New Rip Curl trim tops Citroën C3 Aircross range

Citroën has collaborated with surfing brand Rip Curl to produce a top-spec trim for the C3 Aircross SUV, with styling changes inside and out

Sean Rees

The fruit of Citroën’s third collaboration with surfing brand Rip Curl, the C3 Aircross Rip Curl trim has broken cover, with unique styling quirks inside and out.

Based on the ‘Shine Plus’, previously the most expensive trim package in the C3 Aircross SUV range, the latest ‘Rip Curl’ trim can be distinguished from the standard model thanks to its ‘anodised blue’ door mirrors and skid plate (under the front bumper).

With surfers in mind, the Rip Curl package comes with black 17-inch alloy wheels with a unique design, and all-season tyres for added grip when on the beach front. Available with a choice of four exterior colour options (white, black, and two shades of grey), the model also features the Rip Curl branding on the boot lid.

In the cabin, Citroën has fitted its ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which are designed with more padding and lumbar support for ‘optimal driving comfort’, trimmed ‘sapphire blue’ leather-effect and cloth materials. Splashes of blue also feature on the dashboard, centre console and air vent surrounds, as well as the floor mats marked with Rip Curl lettering.

The Rip Curl trim also features a panoramic sunroof with an electric sunblind, as well as the brand’s ‘Sight & Sound’ pack, which includes an upgraded speaker system, and head-up display which sits above the steering wheel on the dashboard.

For an extra cost, the C3 Aircross Rip Curl can be specced with hill descent technology for tackling muddy slopes or sandy dunes. The Rip Curl trim is available with either a 110hp petrol engine with a manual gearbox, a 130hp petrol engine with an automatic gearbox, or a 110hp diesel engine with a manual gearbox – the same powertrain range as the Shine Plus trim.

While the Shine Plus trim can be bought for £22.6K, prices for the C3 Aircross Rip Curl start at £23.8K. Citroën says it is now taking orders for the new trim.

The smallest SUV/crossover model in the Citroën range, the C3 Aircross currently holds an Expert Rating of 63%. While reviewers agree that the car’s versatility and individual styling distinguishes it from many of its rivals, but has been criticised for a lack of refinement and relatively poor standard specification.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
