New Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 | The Car Expert
New model

New Rolls-Royce Ghost breaks cover

Nothing is carried over from the previous model – except the Spirit of Ecstasy and the umbrellas…

Darren Cassey
- Advertisement -

Rolls-Royce has revealed its latest Ghost, ushering in a new generation of the most successful model in the brand’s history.

First introduced in 2009, the original Ghost was built in response to a new group of customers who wanted a Rolls-Royce, but also wanted a car that was more ‘modest’ – in comparison to the Phantom, at least.

The new Ghost sits on the same aluminium spaceframe architecture used for the Phantom and Cullinan, which makes it highly rigid for an improved driving experience, as well as providing better sound insulation to keep the cabin quiet.

To ensure a 50/50 weight distribution, the front suspension mounts were pushed forward to keep the engine behind the front axle. To accommodate this, the Ghost has grown in length by 9cm to more than 5.5m, while its width has increased 3cm to almost 2m.

This has also allowed Rolls-Royce to introduce an all-wheel-drive system and all-wheel steering.

  • 2021 Rols-Royce Ghost - interior and dashboard
  • 2021 Rols-Royce Ghost - rear

Performance comes from the firm’s 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine, which makes 570hp and 850Nm of torque. It has a redesigned air intake system to reduce sound in the cockpit.

The famed ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ system has been updated too, with a technology called Planar Suspension System. Rolls-Royce says it has been in development for ten years, and uses clever software that scans the road ahead for imperfections to prepare the suspension, as well as physical improvements.

On the outside, the new Ghost aims to have a more minimalist design. It looks similar to before, but subtle design tweaks such as LEDs in the front grille, give it a more striking look, while the Spirit of Ecstasy is no longer surrounded by panel lines, instead it’s alone within the bonnet.

Inside is the usual high quality materials and exquisite design you’d expect from the marque, with the highlight being a new illuminated fascia, which brings a starry glow to the dashboard surrounding the Ghost badge.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.