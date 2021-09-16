fbpx

Skoda announces pricing and specs for all-new Fabia

The all-new and much-changed Skoda Fabia will go on sale at the end of September, with full UK pricing and specification now confirmed

Andrew Charman

Skoda has announced full UK pricing and specification information for the all-new Skoda Fabia, which goes on sale at the end of September.

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia is very different to its predecessor. It promises greater efficiency, more style and 50 litres more boot space.

Buyers will have a choice of four engine options, all petrol. The 65 and 85hp versions are combined with a five-speed manual gearbox, the 95hp with a six-speed version and the range-topping 110hp with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

There will be four different trim options available at launch, dubbed S, SE-L, Comfort and Colour Edition. A sports-styled Monte Carlo variant will be added in early 2022.

S versions start at £14,905 and include LED headlights, manual air conditioning and a seven-inch colour screen infotainment system with DAB digital radio.

2109 Skoda Fabia UK interior

The safety specification looks strong too, although the new Fabia has yet to be tested by independent safety body Euro NCAP. Standard across the Fabia range is autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian protection, and an advanced lane-assistance systen that also detects the road edge. Also fitted is a system that establishes an audio and data connection to a dedicated emergency call centre if sensors within the car detect a major accident.

Upgrading to SE Comfort costs an extra £1,800 and among the extra equipment are 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, rear parking sensors, leather steering wheel and extra front seat adjustment.

SE L versions, from £18,980, adds a host of extra trim, larger 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone air conditioning, front and rear electric windows and a 9-inch display screen with navigation.

The Colour Edition, from £17,495, is intended to be personalised – the car’s roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels can be finished in either metallic Graphite Grey or pearl-effect Magic Black to contrast with the main body colour.

2109 Skoda Fabia UK twin

Colour Edition models also get the Volkswagen Group ‘Digital Cockpit’ through a ten-inch screen, keyless start/stop and the signature example of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ details, an umbrella mounted in the door pocket. 

Dealers start taking orders for the new Fabia at the end of September, with first cars expected on UK roads before the end of the year.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
