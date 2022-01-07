New Skoda Kodiaq and Kamiq trims available to order

Skoda has replaced the two trims in the Kodiaq SUV range and one trim in the Kamiq SUV line-up, their replacements featuring additional on-board tech that was previously reserved for more expensive models.

The entry-level Kodiaq ‘SE’ trim has been replaced by the ‘SE Drive’, which adds new 18-inch alloy wheels, adjustable heated door mirrors with integrated indicators, a Wi-Fi hub and built-in navigation, along with front parking sensors and a rear-view parking camera.

The next step up in the Kodiaq range has been updated too, the previous ‘SE L’ trim being replaced by the ‘SE L Executive’. This new trim level includes all of the features of the ‘SE Drive’, adding new 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Skoda Kodiaq SE L Executive

Skoda Kamiq SE L Executive

The choice of petrol and diesel engine options remains the same for the Kodiaq range, and Skoda’s virtual cockpit feature remains exclusively available on the range-topping Kodiaq L&K and vRS models.

While the new equipment update for the entry-level Kodiaq is a welcome addition, it is by no means free. The new Skoda Kodiaq SE Drive is now available for £30,415 here in the UK, costing almost £3,000 more than the outgoing SE trim.

Trim level Summer 2021 price Current price Kodiaq SE Drive (5 seats) £27,650 £30,415 Kodiaq SE L Executive (7 seats) £31,895 £34,275 Kodiaq SportLine (7 seats) £35,805 £37,205 Kodiaq L&K (7 seats) £41,720 £43,145 Kodiaq vRS (7 seats) £44,635 (released in Autumn 2021) £46,035

Likewise, prices for the Skoda Kodiaq SE L Executive trim start at £34,275, which is nearly £3,000 more than the replaced SE L variant. The Kodiaq SportLine, L&K and vRS models have also seen their prices increase since the Kodiaq range was facelifted in Summer 2021, although the equipment lists for those variants have not changed.

The Kamiq line-up has also seen price hikes across the board, and the addition of its own £24,465 ‘SE L Executive’ trim. Compared to the old Kamiq SE L that has been replaced, this new trim adds new 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, front parking sensors, and a rear-view parking camera, all previously available on the range-topping Kamiq Monte Carlo.

With an Expert Rating of 70% in our industry-leading Expert Rating Index, the Skoda Kodiaq currently holds a respectable score in a very competitive SUV/crossover market, praised for its value for money and its spacious cabin. The Skoda Kamiq is faring slightly better, with an Expert Rating of 72%, but both SUVs fall short of their newer all-electric sibling, the Skoda Enyaq, which won The Car Expert’s Best New Medium SUV of 2021.