New model

New Skoda Superb range unveiled

Skoda has revealed its new Superb saloon and estate, which is slightly larger and more efficient than the current range

2024 Skoda Superb

by Sean Rees

The new fourth-generation Skoda Superb range has been unveiled, which has been given a minor design update, more interior space and a more efficient set of powertrain options.

This new model’s design isn’t a major departure from the current model’s exterior looks. Instead, Skoda says it has made a “number of small tweaks” to make the car more aerodynamic, which in turn makes the car slightly more fuel efficient. As before, both saloon and ‘Combi’ estate models will be available.

Skoda has also moderately increased the family car’s length and height, which it says provides a bit more headroom and legroom in the cabin, as well as an additional 20 litres of boot space – 645 litres in total (690 litres for the estate).

In the front, the design of the car’s long bonnet has been changed, with a new contour shape and a larger Skoda badge installed flush against the bodywork. A wider grille is flanked by more angular Matrix LED headlights which the brand claims delivers “40% more light than the first generation”.

The grille’s chrome surround finish also features on the lower bumper, which now has a squarer shape, and a new oval-shaped tail light design features in the rear. Scrolling indicators are available with the range-topping trim, and the car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

It’s inside the cabin that the big differences can be seen, starting with the new infotainment setup. Skoda has opted to give the Superb a larger 10-inch console that juts out of the dashboard (displayed below is the larger 13-inch screen that comes with top-spec versions), with a hand rest underneath.

Below that sits three smart dials that can control heating and ventilation, media volume, the zoom of the screen’s navigation map and the car’s driving mode. The Superb also comes with a wireless smartphone charging box that also cools the device during the process.

There will be no all-electric models in the Superb generation, Skoda has decided to continue offering petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. The range begins with the entry-level 1.5-litre mild-hybrid 150hp petrol, followed by two 2.0-litre petrols with either 204hp or 265hp – the latter with four-wheel drive.

Two 1.5-litre diesel options will also be offered, the first with 150hp and the second with 193hp and all-wheel drive. Finally the range is topped by a 2.0-litre 204hp petrol plug-in hybrid, which can reportedly muster 60 miles of electric-only driving. All models come with an automatic gearbox.

That sums up the key points of Skoda’s latest model announcement. The ‘Combi’ estate becomes available to order in January, and the saloon will follow in April. Details like UK pricing will follow in the coming weeks.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
