New Smart #3 crossover to arrive early next year

Smart has given us a first look at its electric #3 crossover, which will launch as the largest offering in the brand’s line-up in early 2024.

Called a “sports utility coupé” by its manufacturer, the Smart #3 crossover will launch as a direct rival of the electric Volkswagen ID.5 coupé-SUV, and sports a similar exterior design to the smaller #1 hatchback that is set to go on sale this year, with slim LED headlights connected by a LED light bar that stretches across the car’s front fascia.

The car features flush door handles and a sloping roof line in the rear, above another LED light bar that connects the car’s taillights in a similar fashion to the EQA and EQB SUVs from parent brand Mercedes-Benz.

We don’t know much about the car’s performance stats at present – the Smart #1 has an output of 272hp and a maximum range of 273 miles between charges, and the #3 is expected to match or improve on these figures.

In the cabin, a 13-inch infotainment screen juts out of the centre of the dashboard, and the car’s longer wheelbase ensures that there is more space in the back for rear occupants when compared to the Smart #1. The crossover comes with a 13-speaker sound system, with further speakers integrated into the seat headrests.

Ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof will be available for an additional fee.

The Smart #3 is currently on display at the Shanghai motor show, with its first European showcase planned for September. UK pricing and specifications are currently unknown – these will be announced closer to the model’s launch in the new year.