New Suzuki Swift hatchback revealed

Suzuki has debuted its new fourth-generation Swift hatchback, which features altered exterior looks, an interior overhaul and a mild-hybrid engine.

This next-generation version is not a complete departure from the current model. That said, Suzuki has decided to give the Swift softer bodywork contours the out-going model, a larger piano black front grille, new headlights with an L-shaped lighting signature and a clamshell-like bonnet shape.

The Suzuki badge has been moved to the base of the bonnet too, rather than the centre of the grille. Redesigned tail-lights also feature in the rear, and the new Swift comes with a proper set of rear door handles, unlike the current model.

The interior has been given a larger makeover. The new dashboard layout moves the infotainment touchscreen further up, now jutting out of the dash so that it’s more in the driver’s eye-line. This central touchscreen is new too, and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Suzuki has also decided to change the steering wheel design as well, and the brand has stuck with physical buttons and controls, instead of touch-sensitive sliders and screen controls that are often used by other manufacturers.

This next-generation Swift is also powered by a different engine. It’s a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit paired with a single-speed automatic gearbox, which Suzuki says is more responsive at lower speeds. Like the current model, the Swift’s engine gets mild-hybrid assistance from an integrated starter generator that helps when accelerating and with fuel efficiency.

Safety features will include lane keep assistance, a lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

That sums up what we know about the new Swift – UK pricing and trim specifications are yet to be confirmed. We expect to learn these details, as well as further engine stats, in the coming weeks. The hatchback is set to arrive in the UK early next year. Suzuki is also yet to announce if this Swift generation will include a high-power Swift Sport hot hatch version.