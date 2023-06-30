New Toyota C-HR crossover revealed

Toyota has unveiled its second-generation C-HR crossover, with new looks inside and out and a new hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine lineup.

The successor to the original coupé-like C-HR that has been on sale since 2016, the new C-HR SUV has been designed and engineered in Europe and will arrive in the UK later this year – set to challenge the popular Nissan Qashqai.

Taking design inspiration from the latest iteration of the Prius family car – which will not be coming to the UK – the second-generation C-HR features a longer bonnet nose with slim C-shaped LED headlights and two-tone bodywork that paints the roof, window surrounds and rear end black.

Like the current crossover, the new model comes with thick bumper cladding in the front and back, and the car’s sloping rear roof line leads to a LED taillight that stretches across the boot lid.

The revised interior setup features a 12-inch infotainment screen that juts out of the centre of the dashboard, which is paired with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The SUV’s ambient lighting system has 64 different colours to choose from.

Toyota says it has focused on sustainability and weight reduction when designing the new C-HR – the cabin trim makes use of lighter recycled and animal-free materials, and the full-width panoramic sunroof has no need for a sun shade. This weight reduction reportedly makes the crossover more fuel efficient and aids the car’s ride and handling.

Safety tech features will include a new ‘acceleration suppression’ system that actively ignores heavy throttle inputs when the car’s radar can detect an object in front, and another feature that gradually slows the car when cars are detected ahead and you foot is off the throttle.

A digital key feature is expected to arrive later in 2024, which allows the driver to unlock and start the car using their smartphone. A remote parking app is also on the way, which can independently park the car without the driver seated inside, but UK availability for this feature is yet to be confirmed.

While the current C-HR range only includes a 184hp hybrid 2.0-litre engine, the new line-up will include a 1.8- and a 2.0-litre petrol/hybrid option, as well as a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid version. The lead-in 1.8-litre will be able to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 9.9 seconds, while the 2.0-litre hybrid can reportedly complete the same sprint in 8.1 seconds.

Making use of a 14kWh battery, the plug-in hybrid variant can instead travel from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds, and can muster a reported 41 miles on just electric power. A 7kW charger comes as standard, which will fully charge the battery in two-and-a-half hours.

That sums up what we know about the next iteration of the Toyota C-HR crossover – more details, including UK pricing, will follow in the coming months.