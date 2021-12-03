New Toyota Corolla Cross to join medium SUV sector

Toyota will launch the Corolla Cross in the autumn of 2022, describing the new model as a ‘family-friendly’ SUV alongside the existing hatch, saloon and estate versions of the family car.

Already on sale in the US, the Corolla Cross will sit between the smaller C-HR and larger RAV4 in Toyota’s European SUV line-up, which the company is now claiming to be the largest in Europe ranging from the Yaris Cross up to the Land Cruiser and Highlander.

The Corolla Cross is a five-seat vehicle and is the latest addition to the highly competitive medium SUV segment, dominated by the best-selling (and British-built) Nissan Qashqai.

Upgraded hybrid tech

The car will debut the fifth generation of Toyota’s petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, which the company claims is more efficient than the current version. The battery is lighter and the system is tuned to provide more electric power, while the petrol engine is also more efficient than before.

The standard front-wheel-drive model combines a single electric motor with a 2.0-litre petrol engine to produce a combined 198hp. Detailed performance and economy figures are yet to be announced, but the car will complete the 0-62mph sprint in just over eight seconds.

An all-wheel-drive version will also be available. This adds a second 30kW electric motor, which drives the rear wheels but will only activate when required.







Interior and safety

Inside, the Corolla Cross follows the typical family car formula found in most new vehicles. A central ten-inch touchscreen controls the infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Toyota’s own navigation system will be a cloud-based system offering real-time traffic information. The system will also allow over-the-air software updating.

Additionally, the driver gets a 12-inch digital display instead of traditional analogue dials, which can be configured to display a range of different information.

Safety-wise, the Corolla Cross will also debut an upgraded suite of accident avoidance technology systems dubbed T-Mate. This includes systems to control braking and acceleration, especially in urban driving situations and around intersections.

Pricing for the Toyota Corolla Cross range is yet to be announced, but a starting point of under £30,000 is likely. The car will reach UK dealerships towards the end of 2022. Unlike the Corolla hatchback and estate, the new SUV is not expected to be built at Toyota’s UK factory in Derbyshire.