New Toyota Land Cruiser ‘250-series’ coming to UK

Toyota has revealed a few more details about its new fifth-generation Land Cruiser SUV, which will soon go on sale here in the UK in ‘250-series’ guise.

We first covered the new Land Cruiser when it was first unveiled back in August last year. Back then, Toyota announced that the car would go on sale in the first half of 2024, and the Japanese brand has remained tight-lipped about its latest large SUV model since then.

The new model will replace the ageing Land Cruiser that has now been removed from sale here in the UK. The discontinued model – called the Land Cruiser Prado in other countries – had been on sale since 2010, and while it was known for its tough and dependable nature, its interior had become dated, and newer rugged SUV rivals were more comfortable on tarmac.

We now know that the only Land Cruiser variants coming to the UK will be from the latest ‘Light Duty’ (or ‘Prado’) range which has been specifically designed for European customers. The key offering in this range will be the new ‘250-series’ model, but that’s all we know when it comes to UK model specifications so far. Toyota promises that more trim grade details are on the way imminently.

The slightly larger ‘Station Wagon’ version, or ‘300-series’, will only be sold in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the US.

Set to challenge the likes of the Land Rover Defender and BMW X5, the new Land Cruiser takes design inspiration from the FJ62 Land Cruiser of the mid-80s, including a boxy silhouette, square headlights, a rectangular grille and bulky front and rear bumpers.

While the car’s looks are a gentle nod to the Land Cruiser’s heavy-duty off-roading past, Toyota has moved the SUV to its latest ‘Global Architecture’ design platform, which makes the car larger than its predecessor and more rigid, which the manufacturer says has led to “improved responsiveness, handling and ride comfort.”

These newer foundations have also allowed Toyota’s engineers to improve the suspension and install an electric power steering system which “reduces the amount of kickback that can occur when driving over rough surfaces and provides smoother, more direct steering.”

The brand says that the SUV’s bumper corners are easy to replace if damaged and the front fog lights are deeply recessed in the bumper corners, with a view to avoiding damage. Toyota adds that the flat bonnet design allows the driver to easily see the vehicle’s corners, increasing general visibility and reducing the blind spot immediately in front of the car.

At close to five metres long, the new Land Cruiser is ten centimetres longer than the previous generation, and six of these centimetres sit between the front and rear wheels, which likely means more legroom in the cabin.

A first for Toyota – the new Land Cruiser also comes with a ‘disconnecting front anti-roll bar’, which allows the driver to change the anti-roll bar settings via a switch on the dashboard to reportedly make the SUV more capable when tackling rough roads. The SUV will sit on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch alloys available for an extra fee. The options list will also include roof rails, side steps and an opening rear hatch.

Inside, both five- and seven-seat configurations will be available with optional extending cushions that provide extra thigh support. The dashboard and door panels are lower, allowing for deeper side windows, and key driving settings can be changed using switches “that are shaped for easy operation.”

A nine-inch digital instrument cluster and eight-inch infotainment display sit side-by-side on the dashboard as standard. Both of these displays can be upgraded to 12-inch versions, these presumably being reserved for higher trim levels.

Toyota has released provisional specs for a single turbocharged diesel engine option so far, but is yet to confirm whether the ‘250-series’ will use this engine. There has been no word about the petrol engine that was available in the previous range either, which has likely been discontinued.

Nevertheless, this 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel provides 200hp, and is paired with an eight speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity stands at a maximum of 3,500kg. One other powertrain is in the works for release in early 2025 – it uses the same engine, but comes with an added 48V of mild-hybrid assistance.

That sums up what we know about the new Toyota Land Cruiser range – more details will follow in the coming weeks as the SUV nears its official launch.