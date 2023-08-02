fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Toyota Land Cruiser SUV revealed

Sporting retro exterior looks inspired by its predecessors, a new Toyota Land Cruiser has been announced with its arrival set for 2024

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Sporting retro exterior looks inspired by its predecessors, a new Toyota Land Cruiser has been announced which will become available to order in the UK in the first half of 2024.

The new model will replace the ageing Land Cruiser that has now been removed from sale here in the UK. The discontinued model – called the Land Cruiser Prado in other countries – had been on sale since 2010, and while it was known for its tough and dependable nature, its interior had become dated, and newer rugged SUV rivals were more comfortable on tarmac.

Set to challenge the likes of the Land Rover Defender and BMW X5, the new Land Cruiser takes design inspiration from the FJ62 Land Cruiser of the mid-80s, including a boxy silhouette, square headlights, a rectangular grille and bulky front and rear bumpers.

While the car’s looks are a gentle nod to the Land Cruiser’s heavy-duty off-roading past, Toyota has moved the SUV to its latest ‘Global Architecture’ design platform, which makes the car larger than its predecessor and more rigid, which the manufacturer says has led to “improved responsiveness, handling and ride comfort.”

These newer foundations have also allowed Toyota’s engineers to improve the suspension and install an electric power steering system which “reduces the amount of kickback that can occur when driving over rough surfaces and provides smoother, more direct steering.”

A first for Toyota – the new Land Cruiser also comes with a ‘disconnecting front anti-roll bar’, which allows the driver to change the anti-roll bar settings via a switch on the dashboard to reportedly make the SUV more capable when tackling rough roads.

Inside, both five- and seven-seat configurations will be available, and Toyota says that driver visibility and ease of use have been the key design focuses. The dashboard and door panels are lower, allowing for deeper side windows, and key driving settings can be changed using switches “that are shaped for easy operation.”

A digital instrument cluster and infotainment display sit side-by-side on the dashboard, though Toyota is yet to confirm the exact size of these screens.

The next-generation Land Cruiser will be powered by the same turbocharged diesel engine as the former model. There has been no word about the petrol engine that was available in the previous range, which has likely been discontinued.

This 2.8-litre diesel provides 200hp, and is paired with an eight speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity stands at a maximum of 3,500kg. One other powertrain is in the works for release in early 2025 – it uses the same engine, but comes with an added 48V of mild-hybrid assistance.

UK buyers will be able to reserve a limited run First Edition model by the end of the year, which takes a slightly different design approach – sporting round headlights that share a resemblance with the FJ60 Land Cruiser of the early 80s.

Only around 3,000 First Edition models are scheduled for sale in Europe. The body has a two-tone paintwork design, with two different colour combinations to choose from.

That sums up what we know about the new Toyota Land Cruiser range – more details will follow towards the end of the year when the SUV nears its official launch.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore