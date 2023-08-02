New Toyota Land Cruiser SUV revealed

Sporting retro exterior looks inspired by its predecessors, a new Toyota Land Cruiser has been announced which will become available to order in the UK in the first half of 2024.

The new model will replace the ageing Land Cruiser that has now been removed from sale here in the UK. The discontinued model – called the Land Cruiser Prado in other countries – had been on sale since 2010, and while it was known for its tough and dependable nature, its interior had become dated, and newer rugged SUV rivals were more comfortable on tarmac.

Set to challenge the likes of the Land Rover Defender and BMW X5, the new Land Cruiser takes design inspiration from the FJ62 Land Cruiser of the mid-80s, including a boxy silhouette, square headlights, a rectangular grille and bulky front and rear bumpers.

While the car’s looks are a gentle nod to the Land Cruiser’s heavy-duty off-roading past, Toyota has moved the SUV to its latest ‘Global Architecture’ design platform, which makes the car larger than its predecessor and more rigid, which the manufacturer says has led to “improved responsiveness, handling and ride comfort.”

These newer foundations have also allowed Toyota’s engineers to improve the suspension and install an electric power steering system which “reduces the amount of kickback that can occur when driving over rough surfaces and provides smoother, more direct steering.”

A first for Toyota – the new Land Cruiser also comes with a ‘disconnecting front anti-roll bar’, which allows the driver to change the anti-roll bar settings via a switch on the dashboard to reportedly make the SUV more capable when tackling rough roads.

Inside, both five- and seven-seat configurations will be available, and Toyota says that driver visibility and ease of use have been the key design focuses. The dashboard and door panels are lower, allowing for deeper side windows, and key driving settings can be changed using switches “that are shaped for easy operation.”

A digital instrument cluster and infotainment display sit side-by-side on the dashboard, though Toyota is yet to confirm the exact size of these screens.

The next-generation Land Cruiser will be powered by the same turbocharged diesel engine as the former model. There has been no word about the petrol engine that was available in the previous range, which has likely been discontinued.

This 2.8-litre diesel provides 200hp, and is paired with an eight speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity stands at a maximum of 3,500kg. One other powertrain is in the works for release in early 2025 – it uses the same engine, but comes with an added 48V of mild-hybrid assistance.

UK buyers will be able to reserve a limited run First Edition model by the end of the year, which takes a slightly different design approach – sporting round headlights that share a resemblance with the FJ60 Land Cruiser of the early 80s.

Only around 3,000 First Edition models are scheduled for sale in Europe. The body has a two-tone paintwork design, with two different colour combinations to choose from.

That sums up what we know about the new Toyota Land Cruiser range – more details will follow towards the end of the year when the SUV nears its official launch.