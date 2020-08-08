Toyota Yaris goes on sale 2020
New model

Hybrid supermini launches with zero per cent finance offer

Darren Cassey
The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris has now gone on sale in the UK and it’s available with a 0% APR finance deal.

The personal contract purchase offer is available for up to 42 months on the Design trim, which results in monthly payments of £189 per month with a £4,311 deposit.

The new supermini gets a hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motors to offer 22% improved efficiency over its predecessor.

Prices start at £19,910 for the Icon trim, with standard equipment including 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch infotainment screen, reversing camera, automatic air conditioning and heated door mirrors.

Design, priced from £20,970, adds an eight-inch infotainment screen, updated instrument display, LED headlights and rear lights and powered rear windows.

Priced from £21,920, Dynamic builds on Design with 17-inch alloy wheels, front sports seats, part-synthetic leather upholstery, and a JBL eight-speaker sound system. Excel, priced from £22,220, sits alongside Dynamic and gets a slightly different specification, including a six-speaker sound system, auto-folding door mirrors and advanced safety kit.

There’s also a Launch Edition in the UK, which is based on the Dynamic trim but with some choice extras as well as a Tokyo Fusion Red and Eclipse Black Pearlescent bi-tone paint finish.

