New Vauxhall Astra Electric to go on sale in 2023

Vauxhall has announced that its new Astra Hatchback and Astra Sports Tourer estate car will be available with an all-electric powertrain from next year, as part of the brand’s goal to be an electric-only manufacturer from 2028.

Bolstering the current Astra range with includes petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options, these Vauxhall Astra Electric hatchback and estate models will be powered by a 54kWh battery and a 156hp electric motor pairing, which the manufacturers says can muster a maximum electric range of 258 miles on a single charge, and a top speed of 105mph.

By comparison, the smaller Corsa Electric hatchback makes use of a lighter 50kWh battery, and can travel a maximum of 222 miles from full charge.

Like its Corsa sibling, the Astra Electric is capable of supporting up to 100kW DC rapid charging, and you will reportedly be able to charge the battery from 0% to 80% charge in 30 minutes.

The exterior styling of the Astra Electric range is almost identical to the entry-level petrol model, apart from the absence of exhaust pipes in the rear, and the larger 18-inch alloy wheels that come as standard.

Stepping inside, there are no notable differences between petrol and electric models either, apart from the lack of a gear selector on the centre console that is. The car makes use of a single-speed automatic gearbox.

The Astra Electric comes with the same 10-inch infotainment and digital instrument cluster screens on the dashboard as ICE-powered models, and Vauxhall adds that this new electric variant is just as spacious as plug-in hybrid models, despite housing a much larger battery.

That just about sums up what we know about the Astra Electric range so far – Vauxhall plans to start taking hatchback orders early next year, and estimates that the first orders will arrive in the UK in Summer 2023.

More details, including UK pricing and specifications, will follow in the coming months.

This latest eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra range has been on sale in the UK for a few months now, and has received a largely positive set of review scores from the British motoring media – highlighted for its stylish exterior and generous standard equipment. However, reviewers generally comment that some of its key rivals offer more interior space and performance. The Astra currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%.

