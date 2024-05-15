New Vauxhall Frontera SUV unveiled

Vauxhall has unveiled a new family-sized SUV – the Frontera – which will launch in the UK with both hybrid and electric powertrain options.

Based on the same foundations as the compact Citroën ë-C3 crossover, this brand-new family car revives the ‘Frontera’ moniker formerly used by chunky Vauxhall SUVs in the 1990s and early 2000s, and will sit between the smaller Mokka and larger Grandland in Vauxhall’s current SUV range.

The new Frontera has similar exterior looks to the updated Mokka – including the brand’s ‘Vizor’ front end design – and will launch with a five-seat interior configuration. At just under 4.4 metres long (23 centimetres longer than the Mokka), Vauxhall says it will also offer seven-seat versions in the future.

Three different trim levels will be offered – the ‘Design’, ‘GS’ and ‘Ultimate’. Inside, the car comes with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 10-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity.

There are two USB ports in the front and a further two in the back, the seats can be trimmed in a sustainable recycled upholstery, and there is 450 litres of luggage space in the boot – 100 litres more than the Mokka.

Also in the options list are roof rails and a roof tent and ladder specifically designed for the Frontera, Vauxhall adding that the SUV’s roof can hold up to 240kg of weight.

Three powertrains will be offered, starting with the 100hp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 28hp electric motor hybrid pairing. A slightly more powerful 136hp 1.2-litre hybrid will also be offered. The most expensive will be the 113hp Frontera Electric, which can reportedly muster up to 186 miles on a single charge. Vauxhall adds that there will also be a ‘long range’ version which has a maximum battery range of 248 miles.

That sums up what we know about the new Vauxhall Frontera range so far. More details, including UK pricing and official launch date, will be announced in the coming months.