New Volkswagen Passat estate now on sale

Volkswagen has announced that its new ninth-generation Passat estate-only family car can now be ordered in the UK, with either petrol mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid power (eventually) available across three different trim levels.

Rivalling the Mercedes-Benz C-Class estate and BMW 3 Series Touring, the new Passat sits alongside the cheaper Golf estate and more expensive Arteon Shooting Brake. The previous Passat generation was available as a saloon when it first launched in 2015, but this saloon version was discontinued, and this next-generation range follows suit.

The estate made its public debut at the Munich motor show last September, with sharper body contours, slimmer LED headlights and taillights that stretch across the boot lid in the rear. It is reportedly more aerodynamic – which will marginally improve the estate’s fuel efficiency – and it is bigger too.

When compared to the recently-retired eighth-generation Passat, there is an extra five centimetres of length between the front and rear wheels, which increases legroom for passengers in the back. There is also an additional 40 litres of boot space when compared to the current eighth-generation – 690 litres in total.

The range begins with a new 150hp 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid option which allows the car to coast without using the combustion engine.

This will be followed by two plug-in hybrid models that use the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 20kW battery pairing, providing an output of 204hp and 272hp respectively. Both plug-in hybrids reportedly offer an all-electric range of up to 62 miles. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

Inside, a 13-inch central touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest infotainment software is paired with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. A larger 15-inch infotainment console is also available on the options list.

The drive selector has been moved to the steering wheel column, freeing up more space for storage cubbies on the centre console. Matrix LED headlights and a semi-autonomous parking assistance feature that can park the car using the driver’s smartphone are also offered for an additional fee.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Life’ (from £38,480) 17-inch graphite alloy wheels

Rear-view camera

Volkswagen’s navigation software

Ten-inch digital instrument cluster

13-inch infotainment display

LED headlights

Front massage seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles

Three-zone climate control with rear air conditioning control panel

Adaptive cruise control

Electrically heated, adjustable and folding door mirrors

Keyless locking and starting system

Motorised tailgate Mid-range ‘Elegance’ (from £41,580) All ‘Life’ features that are not replaced

17-inch metallic alloy wheels

Front sports comfort seats

Aluminium decorative inserts

Tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof Top-spec ‘R-Line’ (from £42,830) All lower trim features that are not replaced

18-inch diamond turned alloy wheels

Black Styling pack

‘Karoso’ R-Line fabric seat inserts

Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC)

Interior Ambient lighting with 30 colour options

LED Matrix headlamps

Stainless steel pedals

Prices for the range start at over £38k for the mild-hybrid Passat in the lead-in ‘life’ guise. The mild-hybrid versions are now available to order, while the plug-in hybrid variants will join the range later this year.