fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Volkswagen Passat estate now on sale

The ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat can now be ordered in the UK, with three different trim levels on offer

2024 Volkswagen Passat

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Volkswagen has announced that its new ninth-generation Passat estate-only family car can now be ordered in the UK, with either petrol mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid power (eventually) available across three different trim levels.

Rivalling the Mercedes-Benz C-Class estate and BMW 3 Series Touring, the new Passat sits alongside the cheaper Golf estate and more expensive Arteon Shooting Brake. The previous Passat generation was available as a saloon when it first launched in 2015, but this saloon version was discontinued, and this next-generation range follows suit.

The estate made its public debut at the Munich motor show last September, with sharper body contours, slimmer LED headlights and taillights that stretch across the boot lid in the rear. It is reportedly more aerodynamic – which will marginally improve the estate’s fuel efficiency – and it is bigger too.

When compared to the recently-retired eighth-generation Passat, there is an extra five centimetres of length between the front and rear wheels, which increases legroom for passengers in the back. There is also an additional 40 litres of boot space when compared to the current eighth-generation – 690 litres in total.

The range begins with a new 150hp 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid option which allows the car to coast without using the combustion engine.

This will be followed by two plug-in hybrid models that use the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 20kW battery pairing, providing an output of 204hp and 272hp respectively. Both plug-in hybrids reportedly offer an all-electric range of up to 62 miles. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

Inside, a 13-inch central touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest infotainment software is paired with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. A larger 15-inch infotainment console is also available on the options list.

The drive selector has been moved to the steering wheel column, freeing up more space for storage cubbies on the centre console. Matrix LED headlights and a semi-autonomous parking assistance feature that can park the car using the driver’s smartphone are also offered for an additional fee.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Life’ (from £38,480)

  • 17-inch graphite alloy wheels
  • Rear-view camera
  • Volkswagen’s navigation software
  • Ten-inch digital instrument cluster
  • 13-inch infotainment display
  • LED headlights
  • Front massage seats
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles
  • Three-zone climate control with rear air conditioning control panel
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Electrically heated, adjustable and folding door mirrors
  • Keyless locking and starting system
  • Motorised tailgate

Mid-range ‘Elegance’ (from £41,580)

  • All ‘Life’ features that are not replaced
  • 17-inch metallic alloy wheels
  • Front sports comfort seats
  • Aluminium decorative inserts
  • Tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof

Top-spec ‘R-Line’ (from £42,830)

  • All lower trim features that are not replaced
  • 18-inch diamond turned alloy wheels 
  • Black Styling pack
  • ‘Karoso’ R-Line fabric seat inserts
  • Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC)
  • Interior Ambient lighting with 30 colour options
  • LED Matrix headlamps
  • Stainless steel pedals

Prices for the range start at over £38k for the mild-hybrid Passat in the lead-in ‘life’ guise. The mild-hybrid versions are now available to order, while the plug-in hybrid variants will join the range later this year.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved