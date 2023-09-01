New Volkswagen Passat estate revealed

Volkswagen has unveiled its ninth-generation Passat estate-only family car, which will be available with either petrol or plug-in hybrid power.

Set to rival the Mercedes-Benz C-Class estate and BMW 3 Series Touring like the current Passat estate model, the new version will join the Volkswagen range next year, sitting alongside the cheaper Golf estate and more expensive Arteon Shooting Brake.

The current Passat generation was available as a saloon when it first launched in 2015, but this saloon version was discontinued, and this next-generation range follows suit. The current line-up did also include a more rugged Passat Alltrack estate model, but there is no word if that model will be carried forward either.

Making its public debut at the Munich motor show next week, the new Passat builds on the exterior design of its predecessor, with sharper body contours, slimmer LED headlights and taillights that stretch across the boot lid in the rear.

The new model is reportedly more aerodynamic – which will marginally improve the estate’s fuel efficiency – and it is bigger too. There is an extra five centimetres of length between the front and rear wheels, which increases legroom for passengers in the back. There is also an additional 40 litres of boot space when compared to the current eighth-generation – 690 litres in total.

Four different engine options will arrive in the UK, starting with a new 150hp 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid option which allows the car to coast without using the combustion engine. This will be followed by two plug-in hybrid models that use the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and 20kW battery pairing, providing an output of 204hp and 272hp respectively.

The current range includes a plug-in hybrid version, but Volkswagen says that these ninth-generation plug-in hybrids are “newly developed”, offering an all-electric range of up to 62 miles for the first time.

Topping the range is a four-wheel drive turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol. Diesel models are set to go on sale in Germany, but they will not be coming to the UK. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

Inside, a 13-inch central touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest infotainment software is paired with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. A larger 15-inch infotainment console is also available on the options list.

The drive selector has been moved to the steering wheel column, freeing up more space for storage cubbies on the centre console. Matrix LED headlights and a semi-autonomous parking assistance feature that can park the car using the driver’s smartphone are also offered for an additional fee.

That sums up what we know about the new Passat at the moment. The estate has been priced at just under €40k in Germany, with UK pricing, trims and exact arrival date yet to be confirmed. The details are sure to follow in the coming months.