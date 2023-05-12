Next-generation Honda CR-V leads new electrified SUV range

Honda has unveiled a new line-up of electrified SUVs at a launch event in Germany, including the next iteration of the large HR-V, the all-new mid-size ZR-V hybrid, and the all-electric e:Ny1 crossover.

Honda’s best-selling SUV, the CR-V has been unveiled in its sixth-generation guise, which offers more cabin and boot space than the model currently on sale.

The new version will arrive later this year to challenge the sales of increasingly popular Nissan Qashqai, and will be available as either a petrol-electric hybrid, which uses the same ‘e:HEV’ technology that underpins the latest Civic liftback, or as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The SUV’s exterior design is an evolution of the current model, with the same bulky silhouette and side profile. The front and rear end have had a design overhaul that follows the design ethos of the compact HR-V crossover that arrived in 2021, with narrow LED headlights, and L-shaped tail lights that frame the rear window.

The new model has a sharper front end with a honeycomb grille design which sits above a new-look front bumper. It is slightly larger than its predecessor, Honda adding four centimetres to the wheelbase length, which the brand says provides around two centimetres of extra legroom for rear passengers. Boot space stands at 587 litres for the standard hybrid version, and 617 litres for the PHEV model.

The SUV will come with the same nine-inch infotainment console as the Civic, and leather upholstery will be included as standard. The PHEV version will also come with self-parking technology.

Honda has also given us a first look at its new ZR-V hybrid model that will soon sit between the compact HR-V and large CR-V in its SUV range when it arrives this Autumn.

The new ZR-V is essentially a high-riding version of the latest Honda Civic. Powered by a re-tuned version of the Civic’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a pair of electric motors and an automatic gearbox, Honda says that the ZR-V has an average fuel economy of 49mpg. The boot has space for 380 litres of luggage – 20 litres more than the HR-V.

Like the new CR-V, the ZR-V comes with a nine-inch infotainment screen. The options list will include a panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats and Honda’s ‘Sensing’ range of safety and driver-assistance features.

Last but not least, Honda has also revealed its new e:Ny1 crossover, which will be the second all-electric (EV) Honda model to arrive in the UK after the Honda e hatchback. The model will pose a direct sales challenge to the new Smart #1 and Kia Niro EV crossover models.

The manufacturer says that the EV debuts a “all-new electric identity for Honda”, with short front overhang, large wheels and a wide stance, creating a low centre of gravity that “delivers a fun and confidence-inspiring drive.”

The e:Ny1 is powered by a 69kWh battery and electric motor pairing that generates a maximum output of around 200hp and a maximum battery range of 256 miles. The battery can be reportedly charged from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes.

On-board tech will include a 15-inch infotainment display that provides access to “a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options”, and wireless smartphone charging.

That sums up what we know about these new electrified additions to the Honda range. More details, including UK specifications, performance stats and pricing, will follow in the coming months.