Next-generation Mini Cooper Electric unveiled

Mini has shown off its fifth-generation Electric hatchback at the Munich motor show, which the brand says offers a “major step forward in technology” over the current range.

An unmistakable Mini, this new model sports the oval-shaped LED headlights and two-tone paintwork that has become synonymous with the British brand, in a simplistic exterior design that Mini says is a “reinvention” of the Mini Electric that has been on sale in the UK since 2020.

The ‘Cooper’ nameplate is set to make a return too, as Mini has decided to revive the well-known moniker for all of its next-generation compact hatchbacks, whether they are all-electric or petrol-powered.

Exterior design changes include flush door handles, the removal of wheel arch plastics and air vents in favour of giving the car a smoother front bumper, and more notably new taillights in the rear, replacing the current model’s Union Flag design. The lights are customisable though, and customers can choose between three different light signatures, including a more patriotic option.

Mini says that it has made the tyre tracks wider to aid steering and road traction, and adds that the new model is slightly longer than the current iteration, which should provide more legroom in the cabin – particularly for passengers in the back. 200 litres of luggage space can be found in the boot (11 litres less than the current Mini Electric), which extends to 800 litres with the rear seats folded.

Stepping inside, the Cooper Electric comes with a circular central screen like its predecessor, but the display has been given more prominence on the dashboard.

This nine-inch console comes with seven different ‘experience modes’ that change the display style and the colour of the lighting that’s projected onto the knitted dashboard. It is also where driving information and navigation is displayed, as there is no digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. A head-up display is available for an additional fee though, which projects driving information onto the windscreen.

These ‘experience modes’ also alter the car’s driving behaviour. ‘Go-Kart’ mode, for example, modifies steering response and the intervention limits of traction control for more driving fun, while ‘Green’ mode optimises the battery efficiency to provide a longer range.

Two different powertrains will be available, starting with the lead-in ‘E’. This model makes use of a 41kWh battery and a 184hp electric motor to provide an official range of up to 190 miles and a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.3 seconds.

The top-spec ‘SE’ can complete the same run in a reported 6.7 seconds, thanks to its larger 54kWh battery and its more powerful 218hp electric motor. It also has a longer maximum range – 250 miles.

Once you have selected your desired battery option, you will have three trims to choose from – ‘Classic’, ‘Exclusive’ and ‘Sport’. The full trim specifications are yet to be released, but each trim has several unique cosmetic features.

That just about sums up what we know about the new electric Cooper range so far. Mini is yet to announce exactly when the new model will go on sale, but has said that it plans to deliver the first customer orders in Spring next year.

Pricing begins at a flat £30k for the Cooper Electric ‘E’, rising to above £34k for the ‘SE’ powertrain.

Looking for a brand new Mini with more legroom? The brand also unveiled the next iteration of its larger Countryman crossover this week too.