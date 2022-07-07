Summary
The Nissan Ariya is a mid-sized five-door SUV, and the Japanese manufacturer’s first attempt at a large all-electric (EV) family car. After a year of delays due to supply shortages, the Ariya arrived in the UK in the middle of 2022.
Customers can choose from two battery grades – the standard 63kWh unit or the ‘extended range’ 87kWh battery, which Nissan promises can travel 250 miles and 329 miles respectively from full charge. While lead-in models use a single 160kW electric motor to power the front wheels, the faster range-topping variant is all-wheel drive, with a motor in the front and the back.
Nissan’s first big EV launch since the introduction of the current-generation Nissan Leaf in 2018, the Ariya has been well-received by the British motoring media so far – Auto Express describes the SUV as “a great leap in the right direction for Nissan” that Car says “looks set for a battle royal at the top-end of the class.”
“The Ariya is a great-looking and well-equipped electric family SUV”, Carwow explains, “but its boot is a bit on the small side and other EVs have better charging capabilities.”
Reviewers agree that the Nissan is well-equipped and refined inside, but a few comment that the Ariya might struggle to stand out from a very competitive all-electric SUV class, as it doesn’t bring anything new to the table. “It’s no better than anything that’s already been out there for a while”, The Sun comments, adding that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are better choices.
Pricing is another frequently raised issue – the entry-level Ariya is around £3,000 more expensive than the cheapest version of the Skoda Enyaq, which is the current class-leader.
That said, Driving Electric argues that the Ariya is still a great all-electric option worthy of consideration. “This is by no means the cheapest zero-emissions family car around, but it’s a premium-feeling product that gets loads of kit for the money.”
As of July 2022, the Nissan Ariya holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on 16 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.
Ariya highlights
- Refined, spacious and well-built interior
- Well-equipped entry-level models
- Competitive battery range
- Eye-catching exterior styling
- Comfortable ride
Ariya lowlights
- Expensive, base price and up
- Rivals offer more boot space
- Charging rate isn’t very fast
- Not exciting to drive
- Infotainment controls rather fiddly
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £43,845 on-road
Launched: Summer 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 63kWh Evolve
Score: 10 / 10
“The Ariya is a great leap in the right direction for Nissan. It’s more premium-feeling than anything we’ve yet seen from the brand, and it backs this up with some great engineering and technology underneath the stylish body. Performance and refinement are impressive, as is the Ariya’s range from even the smaller battery model.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Nissan Ariya has its work cut out against strong rivals like the ID.4 (plus its Skoda and Audi relatives), the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E but impresses with its style, performance and range. Nissan’s long experience with big-selling EVs like the Leaf should also give you confidence it knows what it’s about here.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“the Ariya takes the dependability and rational appeal of the pioneering Leaf, while injecting a substantial dose of kerb appeal into the bargain. Certainly, the Ariya is much more than an electric Qashqai successor: it feels like the beginning of a brand’s transformation.”
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It turbocharges Nissan’s EV proposition, vaulting the worthy but dull Leaf by several generations, and looks set for a battle royal at the top-end of the class. As for its performance, it’s respectable enough to leave us wanting more. Ride and handling are on the pace of rivals, and overall refinement is where it needs to be.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“All signs point towards this EV being a big step up from Nissan. The design, battery technology and interior are all big advancements.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The Ariya may only be Nissan’s first attempt at an electric SUV, but it manages to be one of the most well-rounded models on the market.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Nissan Ariya is a great-looking and well-equipped electric family SUV, but its boot is a bit on the small side and other EVs have better charging capabilities.”
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“the Ariya stands out in the electric family SUV class thanks to its unique styling, wonderfully spacious cabin, excellent functionality and decent on-board technology. Performance and refinement are impressive too. This is by no means the cheapest zero-emissions family car around, but it’s a premium-feeling product that gets loads of kit for the money.”
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The specs are solid but not game-changing, and I’d hoped that the larger battery model would be pitched at a lower price point. At nearly £50k, it does look expensive when compared to some of its sector rivals.”
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Nissan Ariya is a late arrival from a brand that helped kickstart the EV revolution. It’s an electric SUV with plenty of rivals, then, but by taking its time Nissan has made the Ariya competitive and moved the game on a long way from the Leaf. It’s a strong all-rounder, but some key alternatives beat it in some areas.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
“By positioning the battery at the base of the chassis, Nissan’s provided a flat, open floor, which adds to the feeling of space. Slim profile seats help with space in the back, too.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The interior is a huge step up from other Nissan cars, the tech is spot on and on paper at least, the charging and range specs look good enough.”
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The market is already loaded with electric SUVs, and Ariya doesn’t move the game on. Not even a little bit. It’s no better than anything that’s already been out there for a while, like a Ford Mustang Mach-E or a Tesla Model Y or a Volvo XC40. And the Korean EVs trump it in every single way.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“On the face of it, the Ariya looks a little costly when compared with other similar mass-market electric SUVs, and that may limit its appeal. However, its civility, quality and driving performance mean it compares favourably with any rival, while looking modern inside and out without resorting to gimmickry.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ariya’s misfortune is to have arrived nearly a year later than planned, on account of the global microchip shortage. So it doesn’t really bring much in the way of new tech. Neither is it conspicuously good value by the simple EV ratio of range versus sticker price. But at least it’s well equipped.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s easy to drive, the interior is spacious and the quality impressive, and the strong residual values should make it a tempting choice on PCP finance. It’s just a shame that the boot isn’t all that big and that some rivals have longer ranges and the ability to charge up more quickly.”
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of July 2022, the Nissan Ariya has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of July 2022, the Nissan Ariya has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Nissan Ariya to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ariya, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Nissan Ariya has received
2022
- Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Mid-sized Company Car
- iF Awards – iF Design Award
- Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Nissan Ariya, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge
