Expert Rating

Nissan Ariya

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

78%

Expert Rating

Nissan Ariya

(2022 - present)

    Nissan Ariya (2022 onwards) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Nissan Ariya is a mid-sized five-door SUV, and the Japanese manufacturer’s first attempt at a large all-electric (EV) family car. After a year of delays due to supply shortages, the Ariya arrived in the UK in the middle of 2022.

    Customers can choose from two battery grades – the standard 63kWh unit or the ‘extended range’ 87kWh battery, which Nissan promises can travel 250 miles and 329 miles respectively from full charge. While lead-in models use a single 160kW electric motor to power the front wheels, the faster range-topping variant is all-wheel drive, with a motor in the front and the back.

    Nissan’s first big EV launch since the introduction of the current-generation Nissan Leaf in 2018, the Ariya has been well-received by the British motoring media so far – Auto Express describes the SUV as “a great leap in the right direction for Nissan” that Car says “looks set for a battle royal at the top-end of the class.”

    “The Ariya is a great-looking and well-equipped electric family SUV”, Carwow explains, “but its boot is a bit on the small side and other EVs have better charging capabilities.”

    Reviewers agree that the Nissan is well-equipped and refined inside, but a few comment that the Ariya might struggle to stand out from a very competitive all-electric SUV class, as it doesn’t bring anything new to the table. “It’s no better than anything that’s already been out there for a while”, The Sun comments, adding that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are better choices.

    Pricing is another frequently raised issue – the entry-level Ariya is around £3,000 more expensive than the cheapest version of the Skoda Enyaq, which is the current class-leader.

    That said, Driving Electric argues that the Ariya is still a great all-electric option worthy of consideration. “This is by no means the cheapest zero-emissions family car around, but it’s a premium-feeling product that gets loads of kit for the money.”

    As of July 2022, the Nissan Ariya holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on 16 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Ariya highlights

    • Refined, spacious and well-built interior
    • Well-equipped entry-level models
    • Competitive battery range
    • Eye-catching exterior styling
    • Comfortable ride

    Ariya lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Rivals offer more boot space
    • Charging rate isn’t very fast
    • Not exciting to drive
    • Infotainment controls rather fiddly

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £43,845 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Nissan Ariya front view | Expert Rating
    Nissan Ariya rear view | Expert Rating
    Nissan Ariya interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of July 2022, the Nissan Ariya has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of July 2022, the Nissan Ariya has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Nissan Ariya to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ariya, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Nissan Ariya has received

    2022

    • Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Mid-sized Company Car
    • iF Awards – iF Design Award
    • Red Dot Awards – Red Dot Design Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Nissan Ariya, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda EnyaqTesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    This page last updated:

    This page last updated:

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Nissan AriyaThe Nissan Ariya is a capable all-rounder and a serious EV contender, but its closest rivals have more storage space, and it is by no means cheap.

