fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
New model

Nissan Ariya EV set to arrive in UK next summer

Nissan has revealed prices and specifications of its new flagship electric crossover, the Ariya, which will reach UK roads by summer 2022.

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

The Nissan Ariya will hit UK roads in summer 2022, and we now have prices and specifications for the new electric crossover.

Assuming the role of the brand’s range-topper, the Ariya is the latest electric family-friendly EV to line up against the likes of the Kia EV6, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4.

It is also being heavily promoted as a performance car – its electric drivetrain has been designed to aid handling and much development carried out on underbody aerodynamics.

The Ariya will be offered in four versions with two battery capacities and official battery ranges of up to 310 miles.

The entry-level ‘Advance’ model with a 63kWh battery and a 217hp power output, will start at just under £42K and will offer a range of up to 223 miles alongside a 0-62mph time of 7.5 seconds. ‘Evolve’ trim, starting from £51K, adds a higher-capacity 87kWh battery, which extends the range to 310 miles. Power is also boosted to 306hp.

Two all-wheel-drive versions top the range, with a second motor in the rear axle and both employing the larger battery. The ‘e-4ORCE Evolve’, with a total output of 306hp, starts just under £54K and combines a 285-mile range with a 5.7-second 0-62mph time.

The 394hp ‘e-4ORCE Performance’ version, costing from just over £58K and will complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.1 seconds with a battery range of 248 miles. As the range-topper it has an extended specification including a ten-speaker Bose sound system, digital head-up display and electric panoramic sunroof.

Dealers have started taking orders for the Ariya, which is expected on UK roads in the summer of 2022.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
- Advertisement -

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved