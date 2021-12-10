Nissan Ariya EV set to arrive in UK next summer

The Nissan Ariya will hit UK roads in summer 2022, and we now have prices and specifications for the new electric crossover.

Assuming the role of the brand’s range-topper, the Ariya is the latest electric family-friendly EV to line up against the likes of the Kia EV6, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4.

It is also being heavily promoted as a performance car – its electric drivetrain has been designed to aid handling and much development carried out on underbody aerodynamics.





The Ariya will be offered in four versions with two battery capacities and official battery ranges of up to 310 miles.

The entry-level ‘Advance’ model with a 63kWh battery and a 217hp power output, will start at just under £42K and will offer a range of up to 223 miles alongside a 0-62mph time of 7.5 seconds. ‘Evolve’ trim, starting from £51K, adds a higher-capacity 87kWh battery, which extends the range to 310 miles. Power is also boosted to 306hp.

Two all-wheel-drive versions top the range, with a second motor in the rear axle and both employing the larger battery. The ‘e-4ORCE Evolve’, with a total output of 306hp, starts just under £54K and combines a 285-mile range with a 5.7-second 0-62mph time.

The 394hp ‘e-4ORCE Performance’ version, costing from just over £58K and will complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.1 seconds with a battery range of 248 miles. As the range-topper it has an extended specification including a ten-speaker Bose sound system, digital head-up display and electric panoramic sunroof.

Dealers have started taking orders for the Ariya, which is expected on UK roads in the summer of 2022.