Nissan e-NV200 Combi

59 %
Summary

The Nissan e-NV200 Combi is a small people carrier, based on the Nissan e-NV200 van which is, itself, based on the NV200 diesel van.

The e-NV200 Combi has been around since 2014, with an update in 2018 that included a bigger battery for longer range. However, its van origins are still very much on show so you shouldn’t expect much in the way of comfort.

Reviews for the Nissan e-NV200 Combi have been decidedly mixed, ranging from very poor to very good. Auto Express, for example, gave the e-NV its lowest score ever (even worse than the Mitsubishi Mirage, which is the lowest-rated car in the UK according to our Expert Rating index). Meanwhile, other websites have given the little Nissan van a four-star rating.

For most of its life, the e-NV200 hasn’t had too much competition in the electric MPV marketplace, which partly explains the diverging review scores as there’s been nothing to really compare it with. However, PSA looks set to spoil Nissan’s party in the next few months as it will be launching a trio of almost-identical small people carriers – the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo-e Life.

Overall, the e-NV200’s Expert Rating is a poor 59% based on 13 reviews, which is one of the lowest scores of the 250+ cars we’ve indexed. Once the Nissan has to shape up against three much newer and more sophisticated rivals in coming months, this score is likely to fall even further.

Ultimately, the Nissan e-NV200 Combi is an ageing small van powered by last-generation electric motor and battery technology, and it also lacks much in the way of modern safety technology.

e-NV200 Combi highlights

  • Boxy shape is spacious and practical
  • Up to seven seats
  • Low running costs
  • Eco-friendly in urban driving

e-NV200 Combi lowlights

  • Poor safety credentials
  • Sub-par battery range
  • Not ideal for motorway journeys
  • Van origins mean it’s not comfy

Key specifications

Body style: Small MPV
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £27,855 on-road*
*includes £2,500 plug-in car grant

Launched: Summer 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2018
Replacement due: TBA

Nissan e-NV200 Combi (2018 facelift) – front
Nissan e-NV200 Combi (2014 onwards) – rear
Nissan e-NV200 Combi (2014 onwards) – charging port
Nissan e-NV200 Combi (2014 onwards) – boot space
Nissan e-NV200 Combi (2014 onwards) – dashboard

Safety rating

No eco rating

The Nissan e-NV200 Combi was crash-tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a three-star rating. This rating has now expired and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Nissan e-NV200 Combi.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Nissan e-NV200 Combi has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Given its age, we do not expect the e-NV200 Combi to ever be assessed by Green NCAP. However, if it happens we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Nissan e-NV200 Combi, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Citroën ë-Berlingo | Peugeot e-Rifter | Vauxhall Combo-e Life

This page last updated:

