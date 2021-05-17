Summary

The Nissan e-NV200 Combi is a small people carrier, based on the Nissan e-NV200 van which is, itself, based on the NV200 diesel van.

The e-NV200 Combi has been around since 2014, with an update in 2018 that included a bigger battery for longer range. However, its van origins are still very much on show so you shouldn’t expect much in the way of comfort.

Reviews for the Nissan e-NV200 Combi have been decidedly mixed, ranging from very poor to very good. Auto Express, for example, gave the e-NV its lowest score ever (even worse than the Mitsubishi Mirage, which is the lowest-rated car in the UK according to our Expert Rating index). Meanwhile, other websites have given the little Nissan van a four-star rating.

For most of its life, the e-NV200 hasn’t had too much competition in the electric MPV marketplace, which partly explains the diverging review scores as there’s been nothing to really compare it with. However, PSA looks set to spoil Nissan’s party in the next few months as it will be launching a trio of almost-identical small people carriers – the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo-e Life.

Overall, the e-NV200’s Expert Rating is a poor 59% based on 13 reviews, which is one of the lowest scores of the 250+ cars we’ve indexed. Once the Nissan has to shape up against three much newer and more sophisticated rivals in coming months, this score is likely to fall even further.

Ultimately, the Nissan e-NV200 Combi is an ageing small van powered by last-generation electric motor and battery technology, and it also lacks much in the way of modern safety technology.

e-NV200 Combi highlights Boxy shape is spacious and practical

Up to seven seats

Low running costs

Eco-friendly in urban driving e-NV200 Combi lowlights Poor safety credentials

Sub-par battery range

Not ideal for motorway journeys

Van origins mean it’s not comfy

Key specifications

Body style: Small MPV

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £27,855 on-road*

*includes £2,500 plug-in car grant Launched: Summer 2014

Last updated: Autumn 2018

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 3 / 10

“The all-electric Nissan e-NV200 is of such limited appeal, it’s almost impossible to recommend to UK buyers.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.4 / 10

“The Nissan e-NV200 has a unique appeal, being pretty much the only all-electric seven-seater MPV you can buy (that isn’t Tesla money, that is). However, it’s neither the best electric car going, nor the best seven-seat MPV.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 5 / 10

“It’s not impossible that a big family with the ability to install rapid charging could be attracted to the Nissan e-NV200, but it is clearly best for local shuttling, where the low running costs could make it add up. However, a short range and limited motorway legs do truncate the e-NV200’s usability.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Tekna Rapid Plus 7-seater

Score: 8 / 10

“The only option in a specific niche gives the market something new to consider.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re after an ecological and spacious vehicle, the Nissan e-NV200 could be the option for you. If you go for the five-seat option, you have loads of space behind the seats as well as plenty of room for passengers – while the seven-seater is a great urban people carrier.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Nissan e-NV200 Combi is currently the only zero-emissions MPV, with very low running costs and some clever features, but it’s also rather van-like to drive”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

“The Nissan e-NV200 can be very easy on the wallet if you use it around town, but, due to its van origins, you’ll have to put up with some compromises.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Evalia 7-seater

“Nissan has billed its e-NV200 Combi as the world’s first electric MPV. Its van underpinnings mean it might be just a little too rough and rugged for some but the ability to transport up to seven people and its immense practicality combine to make a fairly compelling USP.”

Read review Model reviewed: Evalia 7-seater

“Essentially a light commercial, the Nissan e-NV200 Combi Evalia model is a five or seven-seat people carrier or MPV style vehicle, offering spacious seating for all occupants. For a van, it looks pretty sleek as well with 15-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured door mirrors and bumpers.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Tekna Rapid Plus 7-seater

Score: 8 / 10

“The Nissan e-NV200 Combi is a niche choice, but it has the advantage of being the only option if you want an all-electric seven-seater (unless you want to part with more than £60,000 for a Tesla).”

Read review Model reviewed: Teka Rapid Plus 5-seater

Score: 7 / 10

“The Nissan e-NV200 Combi offers a solution for people who want a van with five seats and zero tailpipe emissions. It obviously makes a great taxi for short urban journeys, and it would be ideal for some businesses.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 3 / 10

“The Nissan e-NV200 is an electric van-based MPV offering low running costs and a roomy interior for seven people.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Evalia 7-seater

“It’s a pretty horrid experience in many ways. Not the power – that’s quiet and smooth and instant. But the steering is remote and vague. It wanders about disconcertingly at dual-carriageway speeds, not helped by amazingly feeble resistance to crosswind disturbance.”

Read review

Safety rating

No eco rating

The Nissan e-NV200 Combi was crash-tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a three-star rating. This rating has now expired and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Nissan e-NV200 Combi.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Nissan e-NV200 Combi has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Given its age, we do not expect the e-NV200 Combi to ever be assessed by Green NCAP. However, if it happens we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Nissan e-NV200 Combi, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Citroën ë-Berlingo | Peugeot e-Rifter | Vauxhall Combo-e Life

