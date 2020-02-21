Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Nissan Juke

(2019 - present)

73 %
Expert Rating

The Nissan Juke is a small SUV/crossover that sits below the Qashqai in the Nissan range. The current model was launched in 2019 and is the second generation of Juke. Like the original model, it is built in Nissan’s factory in Sunderland.

The new Juke has a much more competitive Expert Rating than the old model, based on nearly 20 reviews we have analysed so far. This puts it in the top half of its field, although it is still some way behind the class leaders in the small SUV/crossover segment.

The Nissan Juke has received widespread praise for its smoother styling compared to the divisive original, as well as being much better to drive. However, despite the big step forward, the engine is considered weak and it is still not considered to be as well finished as the Volkswagen T-Cross or T-Roc models.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £17,395 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due:

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

94%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

81%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

73%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Nissan Juke has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Nissan Juke, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Vauxhall Mokka X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – January 2020

Ford's best-selling models started the year strongly, while a few run-out models did very well too. Have a look at the best-selling cars of January 2020.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – October 2019

Order was restored at the top of the sales charts in October, SUVs looked pretty popular and a surprise new entrant made its debut in the top ten this month.
Read more
Car reviews

Nissan Juke test drive

The second generation Nissan Juke is a big improvement on the original, but it also has to face a much tougher list of rivals this time around.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – September 2019

March and September usually bring big shifts to the new car registration results, and last month was no different. We take a look at the ten best sellers.
Read more
New model

All-new 2020 Nissan Juke revealed

The all-new Nissan Juke has been revealed this afternoon, the second generation of the model that defined the small crossover market.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Nissan Leaf

78%
The latest Nissan Leaf has received consistently good scores from the UK motoring media, although it has few electric family car rivals to measure against.
Read more

