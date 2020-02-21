The Nissan Juke is a small SUV/crossover that sits below the Qashqai in the Nissan range. The current model was launched in 2019 and is the second generation of Juke. Like the original model, it is built in Nissan’s factory in Sunderland.

The new Juke has a much more competitive Expert Rating than the old model, based on nearly 20 reviews we have analysed so far. This puts it in the top half of its field, although it is still some way behind the class leaders in the small SUV/crossover segment.

The Nissan Juke has received widespread praise for its smoother styling compared to the divisive original, as well as being much better to drive. However, despite the big step forward, the engine is considered weak and it is still not considered to be as well finished as the Volkswagen T-Cross or T-Roc models.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £17,395 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: –







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Tekna+

“Nissan has done pretty well with this second generation of the Juke, though its existence in a market of many rather than one means this may not be quite the mega-hit of its predecessor.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Nissan Juke is a vastly improved crossover, but it can’t rival the best cars in the small SUV class.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Nissan has had a long time to get the second-generation Juke right, but on this form it’s missed the mark. Maybe we’ll be more positive when we try a manual car in a less expensive trim, yet in a market where excellence is the norm, the Nissan Juke is merely good.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Nissan has made the second-generation Juke ready to make the grade in most objectively measurable ways, although it doesn’t stand out in enough respects to threaten class leadership.”

Read review Model reviewed: DIG-T N-Connecta

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’ve decided a small crossover is your bag and you enjoy driving, you will like the Juke.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Tekna+

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s a new Nissan Juke, but you’d know that even if you hadn’t been told, because it so clearly looks like a replacement for the Juke that has been around for the past nine years, and which popularised, rather than invented, the trendy compact crossover.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Not only has space for both occupants and luggage increased, with a notable 58mm extra rear seat knee room, but the dashboard and instrumentation design has taken a major bound in the right direction.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The Nissan Juke is now better to drive and more family-friendly, with improved space and a bigger boot.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Tekna+

“Big improvements over a car that was rather showing its age. The Nissan Juke’s advances in efficiency, practicality, safety tech and driving experience more than counter the slightly lacklustre new petrol engine.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s lots to like about this Juke. It has more space, a higher-quality interior and handles well. But the competition out there is very strong and we think others, such as the Volkswagen T-Cross, are better all-rounders.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“Nissan identified three key ways that the first Juke was bad and has focused mainly on addressing those issues.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Striking looks remain, but second iteration of Nissan’s popular SUV is better than ever”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol automatic N-Connecta

Score: 8 / 10

“The Nissan Juke is now very likeable, and comes with a welcome slice of personality. Highlights include a smart interior, a useful boot, a comfortable ride and slick handling; shame the engine is a little gutless and the automatic gearbox distinctly average, but you can’t have everything. “

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The looks might be polarising but it’s not actually ugly and certainly not – bigger crime – bland”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0 DIG-T Tekna+

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s got a squatter, more purposeful stance, and the detailing is less… weird.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite its lofty stance, the Juke doesn’t sway around through tight twists and turns as much as you might imagine. There’s a reasonable amount of grip, too.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The previous Nissan Juke took the industry by surprise; the oddly shaped compact SUV was unique and instantly polarising. By contrast, the new Juke looks more modern and less edgy. Where the Juke 2.0 has evolved is where it truly matters: as a usable, appealing family car that delivers a reasonable driving experience, putting it a country mile ahead of the last version.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019 94% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 81% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 73% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Nissan Juke has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

