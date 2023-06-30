fbpx

Model update

Nissan launches cheaper Leaf Shiro trim

The all-electric Nissan Leaf is now available in a cheaper 'Shiro' guise, which is based on the mid-range 'N-Connecta' trim grade

Nissan Leaf Shiro

by Sean Rees
The electrified Nissan Leaf family car is now available to order in a more affordable ‘Shiro’ guise, which Nissan believes will be an “incredibly popular choice” with UK buyers.

Now the cheapest trim option in the Nissan Leaf model range, the ‘Shiro’ reportedly comes with £1k worth of additional equipment over the former lead-in ‘Acenta’ trim, while costing £2k less than the ‘N-Connecta’ trim it is based on.

Only available with the entry-level 39kWh battery powertrain, this new trim comes with Nissan’s ‘Nissan ‘ProPILOT’ driver assist system, which includes lane keeping assistance and an electric handbrake.

Inside, the ‘Shiro’ comes with a synthetic leather interior with cloth inserts. One exterior paint colour comes as standard – ‘Arctic White’ – but a two-tone black and white colour scheme is also available for an additional fee.

Built in the UK at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, this new trim undercuts the ‘Acenta’ by £500, with pricing starting at under £29k.

On sale since 2018, the second-generation Nissan Leaf currently holds an Expert Rating of 68% – praised for its leisurely driving experience and respectable battery range, but criticised for its slightly complicated infotainment and polarising exterior looks.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

