Nissan Leaf e+ gets limited entry-level model

Nissan is aiming to make its longer-range Leaf e+ more accessible with a cut-price trim grade.

New to the line-up is the Nissan Leaf e+ N-Tec, of which just 1,000 examples will be offered. This trim is priced at £32,795 (including the £3,500 government plug-in car grant) which represents a £3,100 saving on the range-topping Leaf e+ Tekna.

This comes at the compromise of equipment but retains the larger 62kWh powertrain offered by the Leaf e+, which Nissan claims can deliver up to 239 miles of range between charges. For comparison, the standard 40kWh powertrain delivers a claimed 168 miles. However, Nissan’s range claims have been questioned in the past so take that with a grain of salt.

It also boasts 215hp and 340Nm of torque, delivered to the front wheels. As a result, 0-60mph is covered in 6.7 seconds with a 98mph top speed.

Standard equipment on the N-Tec includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment setup with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloy wheels and the Leaf’s one pedal ‘e-pedal’ technology. Goodies added for no cost over the standard Leaf includes LED fog flights, semi-autonomous ProPilot features, an electronic parking brake and a metallic blue front splitter.

The British-built Nissan Leaf range currently holds an Expert Rating of 78% according to The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating aggregator, based on 23 UK media reviews. It also holds a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and a five-star environmental rating from Green NCAP.