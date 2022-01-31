Nissan Micra to be replaced by EV

Nissan has revealed that its Micra small car is to be replaced by an all-new electric car, which will be built on the same platform as the revived Renault 5.

The two sister brands are working together on a series of five new platforms as part of a common strategy called Alliance 2030. Under this strategy, the Alliance will invest €23 billion in battery-electric vehicle development over the next five years.

The Micra successor will be built at Renault’s ElectriCity manufacturing plant in France – the French brand already manufactures several Nissan models including its van range.

No details have yet been released of the Micra replacement, and we don’t yet know if it will still be called Micra or adopt a new name.

A launch date for the car is also yet to be revealed – the platform on which it will be built is scheduled to be ready by 2024 and will also underpin the new Renault 5, which is also expected to debut in 2024.

Renault 5 concept, 2021

The French brand has not used the Renault 5 nameplate on a European car since 1990, when it was replaced by the Clio, but a new Renault 5 electric car concept was unveiled at the Munich motor show in September 2021.

According to Nissan, the new platform will have enough battery capacity to ensure a range of at least 250 miles. Eventually, 250,000 vehicles manufactured each year by the Alliance will use it.

Announcing the micro replacement, Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta emphasised the importance of the joint approach by the Alliance. “This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness,” he said.