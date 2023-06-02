fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Nissan Qashqai e-Power Kuro now available

Nissan has added an additional 'Kuro' edition trim to its Qashqai e-Power range, which the brand says gives the SUV "a darker personality"

2023 Qashqai e-POWER Kuro Edition

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Nissan has added an additional ‘Kuro’ edition trim to its Qashqai e-Power hybrid range, which the brand says gives the SUV “a darker personality”.

Based on the mid-range ‘N-Connecta’ trim level, which already includes front parking sensors, rear privacy glass, ambient lighting in the cabin and a 360-degree parking camera, the ‘Kuro’ adds a black gloss finish to the 18-inch alloy wheels and a glass roof pack – usually reserved to the range-topping ‘Tekna’ grade.

Opening the front doors also reveals illuminated kicking-plates on the underside of the door frames, and a wireless smartphone charging pad is also included. Customers can choose between three different two-tone colour schemes.

Pricing for the Qashqai e-Power ‘Kuro’ edition starts at just under £37k – costing around £1k more than the Qashqai e-Power ‘N-Connecta’ it is based on.

Built in Nissan’s Sunderland factory in the UK, the Qashqai is proving to be one of Britain’s most popular SUV options as 2023 progresses. With a current Expert Rating of 73%, the Nissan Qashqai has been commended by UK reviewers for its extensive user-friendly tech and impressive safety kit, though some journalists conclude that the SUV has an irritating manual gearbox.

Looking for a Nissan Qashqai? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Latest features and advice at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022*
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

* and has been shortlisted again for 2023

Newspress Awards 2023 small

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners