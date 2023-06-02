Nissan Qashqai e-Power Kuro now available

Nissan has added an additional ‘Kuro’ edition trim to its Qashqai e-Power hybrid range, which the brand says gives the SUV “a darker personality”.
Based on the mid-range ‘N-Connecta’ trim level, which already includes front parking sensors, rear privacy glass, ambient lighting in the cabin and a 360-degree parking camera, the ‘Kuro’ adds a black gloss finish to the 18-inch alloy wheels and a glass roof pack – usually reserved to the range-topping ‘Tekna’ grade.
Opening the front doors also reveals illuminated kicking-plates on the underside of the door frames, and a wireless smartphone charging pad is also included. Customers can choose between three different two-tone colour schemes.
Pricing for the Qashqai e-Power ‘Kuro’ edition starts at just under £37k – costing around £1k more than the Qashqai e-Power ‘N-Connecta’ it is based on.
Built in Nissan’s Sunderland factory in the UK, the Qashqai is proving to be one of Britain’s most popular SUV options as 2023 progresses. With a current Expert Rating of 73%, the Nissan Qashqai has been commended by UK reviewers for its extensive user-friendly tech and impressive safety kit, though some journalists conclude that the SUV has an irritating manual gearbox.
Looking for a Nissan Qashqai? The Car Expert’s partners can help
Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more
Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more