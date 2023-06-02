Nissan Qashqai e-Power Kuro now available

Nissan has added an additional ‘Kuro’ edition trim to its Qashqai e-Power hybrid range, which the brand says gives the SUV “a darker personality”.

Based on the mid-range ‘N-Connecta’ trim level, which already includes front parking sensors, rear privacy glass, ambient lighting in the cabin and a 360-degree parking camera, the ‘Kuro’ adds a black gloss finish to the 18-inch alloy wheels and a glass roof pack – usually reserved to the range-topping ‘Tekna’ grade.

Opening the front doors also reveals illuminated kicking-plates on the underside of the door frames, and a wireless smartphone charging pad is also included. Customers can choose between three different two-tone colour schemes.

Pricing for the Qashqai e-Power ‘Kuro’ edition starts at just under £37k – costing around £1k more than the Qashqai e-Power ‘N-Connecta’ it is based on.

Built in Nissan’s Sunderland factory in the UK, the Qashqai is proving to be one of Britain’s most popular SUV options as 2023 progresses. With a current Expert Rating of 73%, the Nissan Qashqai has been commended by UK reviewers for its extensive user-friendly tech and impressive safety kit, though some journalists conclude that the SUV has an irritating manual gearbox.

