Make and model: Nissan Qashqai e-Power

Description: Mid-sized five-door SUV, petrol/electric hybrid

Price range: £39,220 (plus options)

Nissan says: “Nissan’s unique electrified powertrain in segment-defining crossover.”

We say: The Qashqai e-Power combines a smooth electric motor with a petrol engine to charge the battery. For many people, that will be an unbeatable combination.

Introduction

The Nissan Qashqai really needs no introduction. It’s the best-selling British-built car in the UK, and a success story for Nissan’s UK operations. Designed in London, developed in the Midlands and built in Sunderland, this is about the most British car you can buy today – even if the badge on the bonnet is Japanese.

Here, we’re specifically looking at Nissan’s clever e-Power version of the Qashqai. It’s categorised as a hybrid vehicle, but that’s selling it short. Most hybrids are fairly unpleasant things to drive, with annoying whining noises and often awkward shifts between petrol and electric power. The Qashqai e-Power isn’t like that. Essentially, it’s a petrol-powered EV.

If the idea of a ‘petrol-powered EV’ sounds confusing, don’t worry. It’s actually quite simple, and much nicer to drive, as we’ll explain below.

What is it?

The Nissan Qashqai is the archetypal family car of the 21st century. It looks like a rugged SUV, but in reality it’s little more than a jacked-up hatchback. Usually, this type of car is called a crossover, as it merges SUV styling with conventional car mechanicals. There are no claims of any kind of off-roading prowess here, so don’t plan any Saharan adventures.

This is the third-generation Qashqai, which launched in 2021. The e-Power version came along a year or so afterwards. It seats five people with enough room for your regular luggage needs.

It’s available in a regular petrol engine, with either manual or automatic transmission, and in the e-Power petrol/electric version, which is automatic only.

Incidentally, the car you see in these pictures is about to be facelifted, with revised front-end styling and some interior tech upgrades. But it should drive the same – we’ll let you know for sure when the new versions hit the streets later this year.

Who is this car aimed at?

The Qashqai is the definitive family car, so it’s no surprise that it will appeal to families. There are no high-performance or uber-luxury models, just a very conventional range of trim levels with very conventional standard and optional features.

Who won’t like it?

When you’re one of the most popular cars in the country, you’ll inevitably get people who rail against you. Those people have plenty of similar cars to look at from other brands, as pretty much every car company has been copying the Qashqai for the last 15 years.

There are also people who still believe that Japanese brands like Nissan don’t have the same levels of engineering and build quality as German brands. They’re wrong, but there’s not much you can do to convince them otherwise. Their loss…

First impressions

Family crossover wagons all tend to follow a similar formula, and the Qashqai e-Power is no different (mainly because it pioneered the formula, at least in Europe). Other than some mildly dramatic headlight and grille styling, its all pretty bland.

Step inside and the blandness continues. The interior is blandly black (unless you choose the light grey interior), with a high-mounted widescreen infotainment system. If you covered the Nissan badge on the steering wheel, you could easily be in any one of about 14 different family crossover vehicles. Given that Nissan also sells the Qashqai-sized Ariya EV, which has a lovely interior, it’s disappointing.

Higher-spec cars get a panoramic glass roof, which helps brighten up the interior a lot. It’s optional on lower-level models, so if you’re considering a ‘Visia’, ‘Acenta’ or ‘N-Connecta’ trim model Qashqai, bear in mind you’ll have to pay extra.

If all this sounds uninspiring, it’s only because it’s a formula that works and every car manufacturer knows that. All the buttons and switches are where you’d expect them to be, and you’ll immediately ignore the Nissan operating system on the big screen by using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. So it’s all very familiar, and everything’s easy to use.

We like: All the controls are exactly where you’d expect them to be

We don’t like: All a bit uninspired inside

What do you get for your money?

The e-Power version of the Qashqai comes in three trim levels – ‘N-Connecta’, ‘Tekna’ and ‘Tekna+’. They’re all mechanically the same, with a petrol engine generating electricity for a 190hp electric motor, so it’s just equipment levels that change.

Being an EV (although a petrol-powered EV), there’s no manual gearbox option. And all the e-Power Qashqais are front-wheel drive – if you need/want four-wheel drive, you’ll have to have a regular petrol-driven version.

The N-Connecta model starts at just over £36K, and you then go up in £3K steps to the Tekna at £39K and Tekna+ at £42K. All the main safety kit is standard on all models, so all you’re paying for with the higher trim levels are creature comforts and more advanced (and pricey) safety systems.

N-Connecta gets 18-inch wheels, cloth seat upholstery, 360-degree surround cameras, blind-spot warning, LED headlights with automatic high beam, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (although no wireless phone charging, which makes this pointless for longer journeys), a 12-inch widescreen touchscreen central display, a 12-inch digital driver’s display instead of old-school dials, privacy glass and auto-folding door mirrors. All in all, not too bad.

Step up to Tekna specification and you get 19-inch wheels, a cloth/artificial leather upholstery combination, a more advanced cruise control system with traffic jam mode and lane keeping called ProPilot, wireless phone charging, panoramic glass roof, roof rails, heated front seats, electric driver’s seat, real leather and a heating function for the steering wheel, heated windscreen, a head-up display, better LED headlights and an automatic tailgate.

At the top of the tree, Tekna+ offers 20-inch wheels, real leather seats – with the front passenger’s now electrically adjustable as well, memory for the driver’s seat and mirrors, massage function for both front seats, a Bose ten-speaker sound system (£590 on Tekna and frankly not worth it) and front fog lights.

We like: Good trim level progression, all the main safety kit is standard on all models

We don’t like: Tekna+ trim seems a bit pricey for what you get

What’s the Nissan Qashqai e-Power like inside?

As mentioned earlier, the cabin is pretty conventional in almost every way. We drove the mid-spec Tekna model, so it had a good selection of toys.

Probably the best news is that all Qashqai models keep real buttons and knobs for the climate control system, rather than putting the controls into the touchscreen. That makes it much easier to adjust on the go, especially if you just want to dial the temperature up or down, or hit the demister button.

The cabin is roomy enough in both the front and the back – a tall adult won’t be that comfortable in the back seats, but that’s going to be the same on any car in this size category. You can adjust the driver’s seat and steering wheel by good amounts, so most people will be able to get comfy quite easily.

The boot is decent without being class-leading in size. We found there was plenty of space, but make sure you test any new car with whatever you need to carry on a regular basis (bikes, cellos, golf clubs, etc.) before you sign any order forms. The Tekna and Tekna+ get roof rails for mounting racks or boxes on top of the car – the N-Connecta doesn’t get these as standard, but a Nissan dealer should be able to fit them easily enough.

As with most new cars, the central touchscreen handles all the music and navigation duties. All e-Power models get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, so you’ll probably never need to use the factory nav system – which is good, because it’s a bit slow and clunky in comparison.

There are sockets for both USB-A (older) and USB-C (newer) cables, so you can charge pretty much any device. A wireless charging pad is standard on Tekna/Tekna+ models, and optional on the N-Connecta. Like wireless chargers in most cars, it’s a bit rubbish whenever you hit a bump/speed hump/pothole, so you’ll probably end up plugging in to charge anyway.

We like: Space is adequate in cabin and boot, good range of driver’s seat and steering wheel adjustment

We don’t like: Interior materials are not best-in-class for quality but still reasonable

What’s the Nissan Qashqai e-Power like to drive?

This is where the Qashqai e-Power is different to almost any other car on sale (well, apart from its larger sibling, the Nissan X-Trail).

Technically, the e-Power is considered a hybrid as it has both a petrol engine and an electric motor. But that’s not really accurate, as the petrol engine doesn’t drive the car – it’s not even connected to the wheels. A normal hybrid model can drive as a petrol car, an electric car, or a bit of both. Sounds great in theory, but the shifts between each mode tend to be clunky, and there’s a fair bit of mechanical complexity in getting the petrol and electric motors to play happily together.

The e-Power system works differently. Its petrol engine is simply a generator to convert petrol into electricity, which is sent either to a small battery or directly to the electric motor, depending on how urgently it’s needed. The electric motor is what drives the car – hence our earlier description of it as a ‘petrol-powered electric car’.

So driving the Qashqai e-Power feels a lot like driving an electric car – because it is. You get the smooth, powerful feeling of an EV under acceleration, rather than a petrol engine revving up then changing gear and revving again. You also don’t get the chopping and changing between petrol and electric power units as you would in a regular hybrid car.

Like any electric car, you get instant response for strong low-speed acceleration, which tapers off as you get closer to the national speed limit (top speed is ‘only’ 105 mph, which is 20+mph less than the petrol model). In real-world terms, it’s great for the cut and thrust of urban driving, but not as strong as you might expect when overtaking on a motorway with a full load of passengers and luggage.

The fuel economy is no better than you’d see on a hybrid family car from other brands, but it’s still reasonable. And if you like the idea of driving an EV but hate the idea of charging an EV, then you’ve come to the right place.

The petrol engine will switch on and off as necessary to maintain charge to the battery and electric motor, but it’s not usually intrusive. We did notice that the engine on our Qashqai was quite noisy, with a particularly loud fan noise a lot of the time. It’s not something we’ve noticed on previous e-Power Qashqais or X-Trails, so it may have just been something on this particular car, but it did rather spoil the serenity of driving an electric car.

Other than the power unit, the e-Power model drives just like an automatic petrol Qashqai. That means it’s very predictable and not remotely exciting, but then that’s exactly what most customers want from their family wagon. A lack of any sporting pretentions is a good thing and makes a nice change from car companies that really want you to believe that their family crossover is somehow inspired by F1/Le Mans/world rallying or something.

We like: e-Power system is much nicer to drive than a conventional hybrid

We don’t like: Fuel economy is no better than a conventional hybrid

How safe is the Nissan Qashqai e-Power?

The Qashqai range was tested by Euro NCAP in late 2021 and awarded a top five-star rating. It scored exceptionally well across the board, with 90+% scores for adult passenger impact protection, child impact protection and accident-avoidance technology.

Even three years later, the Qashqai’s safety scores are some of the best on record from Euro NCAP. Better still is the fact that all of the key safety kit is fitted standard on all models, rather than cheaper versions missing out on potentially life-saving technology.

Only the higher-spec Tekna and Tekna+ models get Nissan’s ProPilot driving assistance technology, with lane guidance and traffic jam assist to allow the car to start and stop almost completely autonomously in low-speed traffic.

Verdict

The Nissan Qashqai is a hugely successful car, both here in the UK and around the world, because it’s a very competent car that’s easy to live with. It’s absolutely fit for purpose as a family car.

It’s certainly not exciting to drive, but the e-Power system of a petrol engine generating electricity for the electric motor is much nicer than a conventional petrol/electric hybrid. It’s quite a lot dearer than a regular petrol automatic Qashqai in the same trim level, however.

Finally, it’s worth repeating what we’ve said in every previous Qashqai review. The Nissan Qashqai e-Power is designed and built here in the UK, so every vehicle sold is good for jobs, exports and the economy. That will be of more importance to some buyers than others, but you can be certain that you don’t have to compromise on quality or safety by buying a British-built car.

Similar cars

