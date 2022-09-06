Nissan unveils all-new electrified X-Trail

Available as either a mild-hybrid or with Nissan’s ‘e-Power’ hybrid powertrain, the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail SUV is now available to order, with four-wheel drive and seven-seat models on offer.

An SUV that has been sold by Nissan for over two decades now, this latest X-Trail iteration is set to challenge the recently updated Toyota RAV4 when it arrives on UK roads this year- the first customer deliveries are expected in October.

The new X-Trail comes with some of Nissan’s latest interior tech features and sports some of the brand’s signature design elements that appear on other SUVs in the Nissan range.

The new SUV’s front fascia features narrow headlights and an angular U-Shaped grille like the smaller Juke and Qashqai crossovers, but comes with more muscular bumper cladding and wheel arches, which the brand says displays the X-Trail’s ‘adventurous’ nature.

Unlike its predecessor that ceased production in 2020, the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is electrified as standard – the entry-level powertrain option being a 163hp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with mild-hybrid assistance, which is only available with front-wheel drive.

Like the Qashqai range, the X-Trail is also available with Nissan’s unique ‘e-Power’ hybrid engine setup.

The X-Trail e-Power (‘Acenta Premium’ trim and above) is essentially an electric car powered by petrol. The drivetrain combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine of 204hp with a 150kW electric motor on the front axle, but the petrol engine does not actually drive the wheels at all – it simply acts as a generator to charge the battery and power the electric motor, while the electric motor is responsible for driving the wheels at all times.

The top-spec all-wheel drive powertrain option uses the same ‘e-Power’ configuration, but adds a 100kW electric motor to the rear axle, increasing the SUV’s power output to 213hp. Nissan says that this dual-motor ‘e-4ORCE’ powertrain has a 10,000 times faster torque response compared with a conventional all-wheel drive system, which improves the car’s handling and ride comfort.

Whatever engine option you choose, all models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

With prices for the new range starting at just over £32k, there are five trim grades to choose from. Opting for an e-Power model adds over £2k to the price tag, while the e-Power e-4ORCE costs close to £5k more than the lead-in mild-hybrid. The X-Trail comes with five seats as standard, but a seven-seat configuration is available for an extra £1k.

With five-seats up, the new X-Trail offers 585 litres of boot space – 20 litres more than the last-generation model.

The standard ‘Visia’ model is fitted with a long list of tech, including LED headlights and tail lights, LED daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking sensors.

Standard X-trail models also get a rather generous suite of safety features including lane-keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring and ‘intelligent’ cruise control which can speed up or slow down the car independent of the driver by reading the traffic ahead.

What is surprisingly missing from the lead-in model is a dashboard infotainment console – an eight-inch infotainment screen is introduced with the ‘Acenta Premium’ trim, and this is replaced by a more advanced 12-inch console in the ‘N-Connecta’ model. The ‘N-Connecta’ also comes with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster in the place of traditional gauges behind the steering wheel, and a 360-degree around view camera for parking.

Trim level Price (mild-hybrid) Key trim level features Visia £32,060 18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights and tail lights

Rain-sensing wipers

USB ports in front and rear

Leather steering wheel

Rear parking sensors

Intelligent cruise control

Lane-keeping assistance

Traffic sign recognition

Blind spot monitoring Acenta Premium £33,705 Eight-inch infotainment display

Wireless Apple Carplay connection

Front parking sensors

Rearview camera with washer

Keyless entry

Dual-zone air conditioning N-Connecta £36,530 Roof rails

Rear privacy glass

12-inch infotainment display

12-inch digital instrument cluster

360-degree camera

Interior ambient lighting Tekna £39,850 19-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic roof

Electronically-powered tailgate

Wireless phone charging

11-inch head-up display

Semi-autonomous parking assistance Tekna+ £42,520 20-inch alloy wheels

Upgraded Bose sound system

The ‘Tekna’ trim includes a 11-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, and the range-topping ‘Tekna+’ grade comes installed with an upgraded ten-speaker Bose sound system.

The 2022 Nissan X-Trail is now available to order online and at UK dealerships. As the motoring media will soon publish reviews of this new SUV, be on the lookout for the X-Trail joining our Expert Rating Index in the coming months.