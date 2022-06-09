fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Nissan updates Qashqai SUV

Nissan has made some minor alterations it is popular Qashqai SUV, with on-board tech additions and exterior styling tweaks

Sean Rees

The Nissan Qashqai SUV range has received a minor update for 2022, consisting of equipment additions, slight exterior changes and pricing revisions.

Externally, the Qashqai gets an entirely different shde of grey for the bumpers and Nissan’s new logo. And that’s about it.

Inside, the manufacturer says that there are several new enhancements to its ‘Nissan Connect Services’ that can be accessed through the Qashqai’s infotainment, including a digital owners manual, and voice control with an Amazon Alexa personal assistant.

The first of these updated models are now arrivingin dealerships, and although the brand says that it has increased its deposit contribution to £1,000 for those who buy using Nissan Finance, there has been a price increase across the range.

2022 Nissan Qashqai pricing

Trim levelUK starting price
Visia£25,505
Acenta Premium£28,105
N-Connecta£30,275
Tekna£32,815
Tekna+£36,325

The revised range begins with the £25.5K Visia trim – a price increase of around £1,500 when compared to the entry-level price when the car was launched in 2021.

The mid-range N-Connecta trim, which is now priced at just over £30K, is fitted with a bigger 12-inch infotainment screen, and can be specced with a glass roof and roof rails for the additional price of £650.

The top of the Qashqai range has seen a price increase of over £2,000 since last year – the top-spec Tekna+ trim has prices starting from more than £36K. This grade does now come with LED front fog lights as standard, previously an optional extra.

The Qashqai is the first model to get the new Nissan logo

Built in Nissan’s Sunderland factory in the UK, the Qashqai is proving to be one of Britain’s most popular SUV options as 2022 progresses. With a current Expert Rating of 73%, the Nissan Qashqai has been commended by UK reviewers for its extensive user-friendly tech and impressive safety kit, though some journalists conclude that the SUV has an irritating manual gearbox.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved