Nissan updates Qashqai SUV

The Nissan Qashqai SUV range has received a minor update for 2022, consisting of equipment additions, slight exterior changes and pricing revisions.

Externally, the Qashqai gets an entirely different shde of grey for the bumpers and Nissan’s new logo. And that’s about it.

Inside, the manufacturer says that there are several new enhancements to its ‘Nissan Connect Services’ that can be accessed through the Qashqai’s infotainment, including a digital owners manual, and voice control with an Amazon Alexa personal assistant.

The first of these updated models are now arrivingin dealerships, and although the brand says that it has increased its deposit contribution to £1,000 for those who buy using Nissan Finance, there has been a price increase across the range.

2022 Nissan Qashqai pricing

Trim level UK starting price Visia £25,505 Acenta Premium £28,105 N-Connecta £30,275 Tekna £32,815 Tekna+ £36,325

The revised range begins with the £25.5K Visia trim – a price increase of around £1,500 when compared to the entry-level price when the car was launched in 2021.

The mid-range N-Connecta trim, which is now priced at just over £30K, is fitted with a bigger 12-inch infotainment screen, and can be specced with a glass roof and roof rails for the additional price of £650.

The top of the Qashqai range has seen a price increase of over £2,000 since last year – the top-spec Tekna+ trim has prices starting from more than £36K. This grade does now come with LED front fog lights as standard, previously an optional extra.

The Qashqai is the first model to get the new Nissan logo

Built in Nissan’s Sunderland factory in the UK, the Qashqai is proving to be one of Britain’s most popular SUV options as 2022 progresses. With a current Expert Rating of 73%, the Nissan Qashqai has been commended by UK reviewers for its extensive user-friendly tech and impressive safety kit, though some journalists conclude that the SUV has an irritating manual gearbox.