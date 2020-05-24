The Nissan X-Trail is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the largest in the Nissan SUV family. It shares many of its components with the smaller Nissan Qashqai. It is available with either five or seven seats. Called the Nissan Rogue in the USA and Canada, Nissan claims that it is the most popular SUV in the world.

The current-generation X-Trail has been on sale since 2014, with a major update in 2017 and various other improvements over the last few years. It is expected that a replacement model will arrive in the UK sometime in 2021. Against a number of newer models from other brands, the X-Trail has struggled to remain competitive in recent years, which is reflected in an overall Expert Rating of 66% (as of May 2020), which puts it firmly in the bottom half of its market segment and a long way behind the best in its class.

The Nissan X-Trail has been praised for its practicailty and spaciousness as a five-seater model, although the optional extra row of seats is really only suitable for young children. Newer rivals are considered to be more comfortable and better to drive, with improved safety technology and better infotainment systems.

More Nissan ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £26,835 on-road Launched: Summer 2014

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: 2021







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual N-Vision

Score: 6.8 / 10

“In third-generation form, the Nissan X-Trail remains a practical large SUV.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Nissan X-Trail is essentially a larger version of the Qashqai with the option of seven seats”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“For those who don’t often use their Nissan X-Trail’s full load capacity, the more refined 1.6 diesel is still a fine choice, but the useful extra punch in the new engine will suit those with lots of kids and luggage to carry.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Nissan X-Trail is a family SUV that’s available with five or seven seats. Closely related to the Qashqai, it’s comfortable and good value for money. Some rivals are classier and more practical, but the X-Trail is a good all-rounder that tick most boxes.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 7 / 10

“Shortfalls on refinement and driveability, plus a slight lack of character, take the shine off a car that isn’t quite in the Qashqai’s class – nor a top-five competitor in its own right.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.7-litre diesel manual

Score: 6 / 10

“With our thoughts focused on the important things in life – looking after your family and neighbours, that sort of thing – the Nissan X-Trail seems like a winner. It doesn’t make a good job of doubling up as a thrill-tastic driver’s car for more frivolous times, but then what SUV does at this price?”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic

Score: 6 / 10

“The Land Rover Discovery Sport drives better and the VW Tiguan rival smashes the quality issue, but the big Nissan X-Trail fights back with a pleasing honesty. It’s big, sensible, practical transport for large broods.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The facelifted Nissan X-Trail is almost all the car you’d ever need if you want a family hauler. It’s extremely spacious, practical, easy to drive and rather well-equipped. It does have its niggling issues, but ultimately there’s nothing majorly wrong with the car.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Nissan X-Trail looks good and drives well, but it can be pricey and could do with a bigger choice of engines”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Nissan X-Trail is a big practical family SUV that’s available with seven seats. Its interior is pretty boring, however, and it’s not fun to drive.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.7-litre diesel manual Tekna

“A perfectly decent car in isolation but more recent arrivals, most notably the SEAT Tarraco, are a better all-round bet.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a Nissan Qashqai but you find the interior a bit too small for your growing family, the X-Trail is the car you’re looking for. It’s just as comfortable and easy-to-drive as its smaller sibling, but with much more back row space, a bigger boot and the option of seven seats.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Compared to the interior of the higher-priced Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe, however, there is significant shortfall in the Nissan X-Trail, but that shouldn’t be a worry if you wish to have size and practicality first and foremost.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“A crossover for families when a Qashqai’s not big enough”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Following a facelift, the new SUV’s functionality is faultless but it does feels far from premium.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Acenta

Score: 6 / 10

“Nothing more than a larger, more expensive version of the Nissan Qashqai”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Despite being Nissan’s most expensive crossover, the X-Trail has always lived in the shadow of the hugely popular Qashqai. The latest updates don’t change that, nor make Nissan’s large SUV a match for the Mazda CX-5 as a five-seater or a Skoda Kodiaq as a seven-seater.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A good, solid SUV. Lots of space, but competitors have caught and passed in some areas.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Nissan X-Trail is okay in isolation, but there are rivals with better handling, comfort, interior space and infotainment systems for similar or less money. The low running costs of the diesel models might still prove tempting, but newer rivals make it feel a bit of a dinosaur.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.6 / 10

“The third-generation Nissan X-Trail boasts a roomy interior and appealing styling, but there’s only one engine choice and it’s underpowered.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2014 86% ADULT OCCUPANT 83% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Nissan X-Trail has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Nissan X-Trail has received

2019

Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best Dog-Friendly Car

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Nissan X-Trail, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Peugeot 5008 | Renault Koleos | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | SsangYong Rexton | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

More Nissan ratings, reviews, news and features