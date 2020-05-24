Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
66 %
Expert Rating
Nissan X-Trail (2014 onwards) Expert Rating

Nissan X-Trail

(2014 - present)

The Nissan X-Trail is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the largest in the Nissan SUV family. It shares many of its components with the smaller Nissan Qashqai. It is available with either five or seven seats. Called the Nissan Rogue in the USA and Canada, Nissan claims that it is the most popular SUV in the world.

The current-generation X-Trail has been on sale since 2014, with a major update in 2017 and various other improvements over the last few years. It is expected that a replacement model will arrive in the UK sometime in 2021. Against a number of newer models from other brands, the X-Trail has struggled to remain competitive in recent years, which is reflected in an overall Expert Rating of 66% (as of May 2020), which puts it firmly in the bottom half of its market segment and a long way behind the best in its class.

The Nissan X-Trail has been praised for its practicailty and spaciousness as a five-seater model, although the optional extra row of seats is really only suitable for young children. Newer rivals are considered to be more comfortable and better to drive, with improved safety technology and better infotainment systems.

More Nissan ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £26,835 on-road

Launched: Summer 2014
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: 2021

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Honest John

+

Motors.co.uk

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2014

86%

ADULT OCCUPANT

83%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Nissan X-Trail has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Nissan X-Trail has received

2019

  • Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best Dog-Friendly Car

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Nissan X-Trail, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Peugeot 5008 | Renault Koleos | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | SsangYong Rexton | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

More Nissan ratings, reviews, news and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Expert Rating

Range Rover Sport

80%
The Range Rover Sport has received positive media reviews, with praise for its driving dynamics but criticisms over quality and reliability.
Read more
Car reviews

Volkswagen Up! test drive

Though the Volkswagen Up! is getting old, it’s still a good car. It's comfortable around town and won’t fall over during longer journeys.
Read more
Expert Rating

Kia Rio

67%
The Kia review has received mixed media reviews, with an overall Expert Rating places it firmly in the bottom half of the supermini class.
Read more
Expert Rating

Audi A1

75%
The Audi A1 has received positive media reviews, with praise for its comfort and technology. The A1 Citycarver version disappoints, however.
Read more
Expert Rating

Toyota Aygo

62%
The Toyota Aygo has received mixed media reviews, with praise for its low running costs but criticism for a lack of overall refinement.
Read more
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz CLA

75%
The Mercedes-Benz CLA has received mixed reviews, with praise for its styling and technology but criticism for a lack of practicality.
Read more
Expert Rating

Peugeot Rifter

72%
The Peugeot Rifter has been praised for its versatility and practicality, although its van origins remain evident in terms of refinement.
Read more
Expert Rating

BMW 1 Series

81%
The BMW 1 Series has received positive media reviews, although there has been much discussion about the switch away from rear-wheel drive.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Porsche Macan

83%
The Porsche Macan has received very positive media reviews, although the top-spec Turbo tends to score lower than other models in the range.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

MG HS

66%
The MG HS has received reasonable media reviews, particularly for its low price, although it only ranks 14th out of 18 mid-size SUVs.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Mini Convertible

78%
The Mini Convertible has received positive media reviews and several awards, with praise for its driving dynamics and build quality.
Read more
Car reviews

Skoda Kamiq test drive

Skoda builds some great affordable cars and the Kamiq is no exception, but steer clear of the diesel auto and stick with a petrol engine.
Read more
This page last updated:

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.