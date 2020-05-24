The Nissan X-Trail is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the largest in the Nissan SUV family. It shares many of its components with the smaller Nissan Qashqai. It is available with either five or seven seats. Called the Nissan Rogue in the USA and Canada, Nissan claims that it is the most popular SUV in the world.
The current-generation X-Trail has been on sale since 2014, with a major update in 2017 and various other improvements over the last few years. It is expected that a replacement model will arrive in the UK sometime in 2021. Against a number of newer models from other brands, the X-Trail has struggled to remain competitive in recent years, which is reflected in an overall Expert Rating of 66% (as of May 2020), which puts it firmly in the bottom half of its market segment and a long way behind the best in its class.
The Nissan X-Trail has been praised for its practicailty and spaciousness as a five-seater model, although the optional extra row of seats is really only suitable for young children. Newer rivals are considered to be more comfortable and better to drive, with improved safety technology and better infotainment systems.
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £26,835 on-road
Launched: Summer 2014
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: 2021
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual N-Vision
Score: 6.8 / 10
“In third-generation form, the Nissan X-Trail remains a practical large SUV.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Nissan X-Trail is essentially a larger version of the Qashqai with the option of seven seats”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic
Score: 8 / 10
“For those who don’t often use their Nissan X-Trail’s full load capacity, the more refined 1.6 diesel is still a fine choice, but the useful extra punch in the new engine will suit those with lots of kids and luggage to carry.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Nissan X-Trail is a family SUV that’s available with five or seven seats. Closely related to the Qashqai, it’s comfortable and good value for money. Some rivals are classier and more practical, but the X-Trail is a good all-rounder that tick most boxes.”
Autocar
Score: 7 / 10
“Shortfalls on refinement and driveability, plus a slight lack of character, take the shine off a car that isn’t quite in the Qashqai’s class – nor a top-five competitor in its own right.”
Car
Model reviewed: 1.7-litre diesel manual
Score: 6 / 10
“With our thoughts focused on the important things in life – looking after your family and neighbours, that sort of thing – the Nissan X-Trail seems like a winner. It doesn’t make a good job of doubling up as a thrill-tastic driver’s car for more frivolous times, but then what SUV does at this price?”
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic
Score: 6 / 10
“The Land Rover Discovery Sport drives better and the VW Tiguan rival smashes the quality issue, but the big Nissan X-Trail fights back with a pleasing honesty. It’s big, sensible, practical transport for large broods.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The facelifted Nissan X-Trail is almost all the car you’d ever need if you want a family hauler. It’s extremely spacious, practical, easy to drive and rather well-equipped. It does have its niggling issues, but ultimately there’s nothing majorly wrong with the car.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Nissan X-Trail looks good and drives well, but it can be pricey and could do with a bigger choice of engines”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Nissan X-Trail is a big practical family SUV that’s available with seven seats. Its interior is pretty boring, however, and it’s not fun to drive.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.7-litre diesel manual Tekna
“A perfectly decent car in isolation but more recent arrivals, most notably the SEAT Tarraco, are a better all-round bet.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you want a Nissan Qashqai but you find the interior a bit too small for your growing family, the X-Trail is the car you’re looking for. It’s just as comfortable and easy-to-drive as its smaller sibling, but with much more back row space, a bigger boot and the option of seven seats.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Compared to the interior of the higher-priced Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe, however, there is significant shortfall in the Nissan X-Trail, but that shouldn’t be a worry if you wish to have size and practicality first and foremost.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“A crossover for families when a Qashqai’s not big enough”
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Following a facelift, the new SUV’s functionality is faultless but it does feels far from premium.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Acenta
Score: 6 / 10
“Nothing more than a larger, more expensive version of the Nissan Qashqai”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Despite being Nissan’s most expensive crossover, the X-Trail has always lived in the shadow of the hugely popular Qashqai. The latest updates don’t change that, nor make Nissan’s large SUV a match for the Mazda CX-5 as a five-seater or a Skoda Kodiaq as a seven-seater.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“A good, solid SUV. Lots of space, but competitors have caught and passed in some areas.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“The Nissan X-Trail is okay in isolation, but there are rivals with better handling, comfort, interior space and infotainment systems for similar or less money. The low running costs of the diesel models might still prove tempting, but newer rivals make it feel a bit of a dinosaur.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5.6 / 10
“The third-generation Nissan X-Trail boasts a roomy interior and appealing styling, but there’s only one engine choice and it’s underpowered.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2014
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Nissan X-Trail has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Nissan X-Trail has received
2019
- Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best Dog-Friendly Car
