Nissan X-Trail

59%

Expert Rating

Nissan X-Trail

(2022 - present)

    Nissan X-Trail (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Nissan X-Trail is a medium-sized SUV available in five-seat and seven-seat configurations. This is the latest fourth-generation model, which went on sale in the final months of 2022.

    Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive models are available, and customers can opt for either a petrol mild hybrid engine, or one of Nissan’s ‘e-Power’ petrol-electric hybrid powertrains.

    The X-Trail is more spacious than the smaller best-selling Nissan Qashqai, and is also a capable off-roader, but several reviewers comment that the SUV is not as economical as they were expecting – particularly the more expensive ‘e-Power’ option.

    “While efficiency isn’t bad on paper”, Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones explains, “there are lower CO2 emitting options such as the plug-in hybrid Kia Sorento or Hyundai Santa Fe that can also run on electric power for much longer distances.

    What Car? concludes that, while the X-Trail is a decent family car choice, there are plenty of rivals that are more comfortable, more fun to drive and that offer even more space for a similar price. While the car is roomy when specced as a five-seater, media outlets generally agree that the third row of seating in seven-seat versions is quite cramped.

    As of November 2022, the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail holds an Expert Rating of 59%, based on 11 reviews published by UK media sources. This is still a new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more local reviews are published.

    X-Trail highlights

    • Well-equipped as standard
    • All-wheel drive models capable off-road
    • Practical interior

    X-Trail lowlights

    • Cramped third row seating
    • Not very fun to drive
    • Could be more fuel efficient

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol mild hybrid, petrol-electric hybrid
    Price:     From £32,030 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Nissan X-Trail front view | Expert Rating
    Nissan X-Trail rear view | Expert Rating
    Nissan X-Trail interior view | Expert Rating
    Nissan X-Trail boot view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2021
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 91%
    Vulnerable road users: 70%
    Safety assist: 95%

    Structurally, the Nissan X-Trail is based on the smaller Qashqai SUV, so its Euro NCAP safety rating is based on the Qashqai’s testing in 2021. However, additional tests and analysis were undertaken where there were specific differences between the two models.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2022, the Nissan X-Trail has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on this latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X-Trail, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Nissan X-Trail, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | SsangYong Rexton | Subaru Forester | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

