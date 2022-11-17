Summary

The Nissan X-Trail is a medium-sized SUV available in five-seat and seven-seat configurations. This is the latest fourth-generation model, which went on sale in the final months of 2022.

Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive models are available, and customers can opt for either a petrol mild hybrid engine, or one of Nissan’s ‘e-Power’ petrol-electric hybrid powertrains.

The X-Trail is more spacious than the smaller best-selling Nissan Qashqai, and is also a capable off-roader, but several reviewers comment that the SUV is not as economical as they were expecting – particularly the more expensive ‘e-Power’ option.

“While efficiency isn’t bad on paper”, Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones explains, “there are lower CO 2 emitting options such as the plug-in hybrid Kia Sorento or Hyundai Santa Fe that can also run on electric power for much longer distances.

What Car? concludes that, while the X-Trail is a decent family car choice, there are plenty of rivals that are more comfortable, more fun to drive and that offer even more space for a similar price. While the car is roomy when specced as a five-seater, media outlets generally agree that the third row of seating in seven-seat versions is quite cramped.

As of November 2022, the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 11 reviews published by UK media sources. This is still a new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more local reviews are published.

X-Trail highlights Well-equipped as standard

All-wheel drive models capable off-road

Practical interior X-Trail lowlights Cramped third row seating

Not very fun to drive

Could be more fuel efficient

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol mild hybrid, petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £32,030 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Nissan X-Trail works well in the UK, but the efficiency of the clever e-Power set-up could be better.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric ePower Acenta Premium E4orce

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s plenty to recommend in the Nissan X-Trail. Seven-seat SUVs are all going down the plug-in hybrid route, which adds plenty of cost, so Nissan is able to undercut electrified rivals with its e-Power system, which does feel a particularly good match and solution for a car of this size and weight without adding the extra cost and even greater weight that going to a PHEV or a full BEV would bring.” (Mark Tisshaw)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The X-Trail is a perfectly pleasant family wagon with the option of some four-wheel drive ability. Don’t expect too much from the driving experience and you’ll be totally whelmed.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The X-Trail is a practical seven-seat SUV, but don’t be fooled by Nissan’s e-Power hybrid tech; it’s not hugely economical.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Without costing too much more than a Qashqai, the Nissan X-Trail is a decent family car, and in mid-level N-Connecta trim, it packs excellent equipment without costing the earth.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The highest spec models are expensive and rivals have the edge in terms of versatility, but the new X-Trail is a much more desirable choice than its predecessor.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a rugged and versatile family SUV with more space than the popular Qashqai, while its interior feels a lot posher than the old model. It’s pretty average in the way it drives, but at least it’s comfortable.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Nissan X-Trail is by no means bad, but neither does it do anything to make it any more recommendable than quite a few existing options. Yes, it’s quiet around town and has some off-road ability, but it’s not as efficient in the real world as we’d hope and the third row isn’t very spacious at all.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new X-Trail is very much a hit in terms of its family-focused features and utility. The e-Power drivetrain will also appeal to those who are keen to ditch diesel but aren’t ready to go fully electric, and with e-4orce the X-Trail becomes a decent off-roader, capable of tackling much more than the average buyer will throw at it.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“It isn’t going to set the world on fire, but it has been pretty carefully crafted to offer as close to all things to all family members as any car in this class could hope to.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you don’t ask too much of the X-Trail, it’s a comfortable and quiet cruiser that’ll fit seven people without any issues. The issue is that for similar money there are plenty of rivals that are more comfortable, more fun to drive and that offer even more space.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 91%

Vulnerable road users: 70%

Safety assist: 95%

Structurally, the Nissan X-Trail is based on the smaller Qashqai SUV, so its Euro NCAP safety rating is based on the Qashqai’s testing in 2021. However, additional tests and analysis were undertaken where there were specific differences between the two models.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2022, the Nissan X-Trail has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on this latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X-Trail, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Nissan X-Trail, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | SsangYong Rexton | Subaru Forester | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

