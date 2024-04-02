Summary

The Omoda 5 is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the first model to be launched by new Chinese brand Omoda. There is also an E5 electric version, which we cover separately.

The 5 and E5 are due to arrive in the UK in May 2024, with about 60 Omoda dealers already lined up and 100 expected to be in place by the end of the year.

The Omoda 5 will initially be launched with a 1.6-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid model expected to join the range in early 2025. It’s a Nissan Qashqai-sized vehicle, so Omoda is aiming right at the heart of the family car market. This model has already been on sale in China and some other international markets for a couple of years, where it’s usually called a Chery Omoda C5. It has been tested by Euro NCAP and holds a five-star safety rating.

We’ll continue to update this page as more information is published about the Omoda 5, along with media reviews once the first cars arrive in the UK.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol Price: Approx. £25,000 (pricing and specs TBC)

UK launch: May 2024



Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

No media rating

The Omoda 5 has not yet been reviewed by the UK motoring media (including The Car Expert). As soon as we have enough reviews to generating a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Coming soon

The Omoda 5 (known as the Chery Omoda 5 at the time) was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2022 and awarded a five-star rating.

As soon as we have confirmation that the UK-spec Omoda 5 will have all the necessary safety equipment fitted as standard to satisfy this rating, we’ll update the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2024, the Omoda 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Omoda 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Omoda 5, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Omoda 5. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Omoda 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Jeep Renegade | Hyundai Kona | KGM (SsangYong) Tivoli | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More information

More news, reviews and information about Omoda at The Car Expert

Buy an Omoda 5

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Omoda 5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease an Omoda 5

If you’re looking to lease a new Omoda 5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to an Omoda 5

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)