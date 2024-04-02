Summary

The Omoda E5 is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the first model to be launched by new Chinese brand Omoda. There is also an Omoda 5 petrol version, which we cover separately.

The 5 and E5 are due to arrive in the UK in May 2024, with about 60 Omoda dealers already lined up and 100 expected to be in place by the end of the year.

The Omoda E5 is a Nissan Qashqai-sized vehicle, so Omoda is aiming right at the heart of the family car market. This model has already been on sale in China and some other international markets for a couple of years, where it’s usually called a Chery Omoda C5.

The petrol Omoda 5 has been tested by Euro NCAP and holds a five-star safety rating, but this does not currently apply to the E5 version.

We’ll continue to update this page as more information is published about the Omoda E5, along with media reviews once the first cars arrive in the UK.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Powertrain: single electric motor, front-wheel drive Price: Approx. £35,000 (pricing and specs TBC)

UK launch: May 2024



Media reviews

No media rating

The Omoda E5 has not yet been reviewed by the UK motoring media (including The Car Expert). As soon as we have enough reviews to generating a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Coming soon

The Omoda 5 (known as the Chery Omoda 5 at the time) was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2022 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this does apply to the electric Omoda E5.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2024, the Omoda E5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Omoda E5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Omoda E5, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Omoda E5. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Omoda E5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

