Ora Funky Cat

57%

Ora Funky Cat

(2022 - present)

    Summary

    The Funky Cat is an all-electric hatchback launched by Ora – a fledgling brand owned by Chinese motoring giant Great Wall Motors.

    Slightly smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3 but larger than the electric Mini hatch, the Funky Cat is Ora’s first foray into the European market, which has received a rather mixed bag of reviews from UK media sources since it became available to order in the last weeks of 2022.

    Often described as “a good start”, some reviewers find it hard to look past its unusual name and questionable infotainment, while others have earmarked the Funky Cat as an interesting left-field choice that could tempt buyers that usually opt for the cars of bigger brands.

    Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones concludes that the hatchback will appeal to those “more focused on style than sensibility”, pointing to the car’s smart styling that is hindered by its small boot, and the fact that it has less battery range than some smaller, cheaper electric superminis.

    The car will not initially ship with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, which disappointed some outlets, and multiple reviewers also comment that many of its similarly-priced rivals are simply more entertaining on the road.

    That said, Richard Ingram of Auto Express adds that the Funky Cat does “punch above its weight on kit and cabin tech” – a conclusion mirrored by the car’s impressive five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

    “The Funky Cat is different”, says The Sun‘s Ron Gill, “but it doesn’t move the game on.” While Ora’s first entrant in the UK market is a capable hatchback, it does little to stand out in an increasingly crowded electric family car pack.

    As of December 2022, the Ora Funky Cat holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is still a new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more local reviews are published.

    Funky Cat highlights

    • Upmarket interior
    • Generous warranty
    • Comes with plenty of safety tech as standard
    • Spacious cabin

    Funky Cat lowlights

    • Poor infotainment
    • Rivals offer better driving dynamics and performance
    • Small boot
    • Having to constantly explain what it is…

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small-medium five-door hatchback
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £32,590 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: September 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 92%
    Child protection: 83%
    Vulnerable road users: 74%
    Safety assist: 93%

    The Ora Funky Cat received an impressive five-star safety rating after its Euro NCAP assessments in September 2022.

    The hatchback comes with adaptive cruise control with steering assistance as standard,  traffic-sign recognition and a driver monitor system.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of December 2022, the Ora Funky Cat has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of December 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ora Funky Cat to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Funky Cat, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ora Funky Cat has received.

    2022

    • Driving Electric Awards – Best Urban Electric Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ora Funky Cat, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën ë-C4 | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | Nissan Leaf

    Cupra Born | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | MG 4 | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

