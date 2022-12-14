Summary

The Funky Cat is an all-electric hatchback launched by Ora – a fledgling brand owned by Chinese motoring giant Great Wall Motors.

Slightly smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3 but larger than the electric Mini hatch, the Funky Cat is Ora’s first foray into the European market, which has received a rather mixed bag of reviews from UK media sources since it became available to order in the last weeks of 2022.

Often described as “a good start”, some reviewers find it hard to look past its unusual name and questionable infotainment, while others have earmarked the Funky Cat as an interesting left-field choice that could tempt buyers that usually opt for the cars of bigger brands.

Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones concludes that the hatchback will appeal to those “more focused on style than sensibility”, pointing to the car’s smart styling that is hindered by its small boot, and the fact that it has less battery range than some smaller, cheaper electric superminis.

The car will not initially ship with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, which disappointed some outlets, and multiple reviewers also comment that many of its similarly-priced rivals are simply more entertaining on the road.

That said, Richard Ingram of Auto Express adds that the Funky Cat does “punch above its weight on kit and cabin tech” – a conclusion mirrored by the car’s impressive five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

“The Funky Cat is different”, says The Sun‘s Ron Gill, “but it doesn’t move the game on.” While Ora’s first entrant in the UK market is a capable hatchback, it does little to stand out in an increasingly crowded electric family car pack.

As of December 2022, the Ora Funky Cat holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is still a new model, however, so the rating could move up or down by a few points as more local reviews are published.

Funky Cat highlights Upmarket interior

Generous warranty

Comes with plenty of safety tech as standard

Spacious cabin Funky Cat lowlights Poor infotainment

Rivals offer better driving dynamics and performance

Small boot

Having to constantly explain what it is…

Key specifications

Body style: Small-medium five-door hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £32,590 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While it punches above its weight on kit and cabin tech, you might expect the Funky Cat’s rivals to show it a clean pair of heels on the road. But that isn’t the case. In most situations, it performs well; the ride is just the right side of firm, giving you a feeling of attachment to the road without being uncomfortable.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This is a solid if not outstanding initial gambit from Ora that’ll certainly appeal to those more focused on style than sensibility.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Funky Cat has landed in the UK on all fours and is one of the strongest small EVs currently on sale.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Funky Cat First Edition

” The ORA Funky Cat’s First Edition model comes fully loaded with kit you’ll pay extra for on more expensive models.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Funky Cat is a strong start, despite one or two weak points and an unusual name that a few may be unable to look past. Those that can will find the Funky Cat an interesting alternative to rival hatchbacks like the Volkswagen ID.3 at prices that could even tempt buyers from smaller electric city cars like the Fiat and MINI.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“You might choose it just for the looks, quality and technology, but the Ora Funky Cat is good to drive too. Rivals have a longer range and can charge faster, but that might not worry drivers who rarely venture out of town.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ORA Funky Cat has characterful exterior styling, an interesting interior, the refinement that you would expect from an EV, and decent driving dynamics. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the quality of the car, especially the cabin.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“This is a solid if not outstanding initial gambit from Ora that’ll certainly appeal to those more focused on style than sensibility. It’s certainly a bigger option with a longer range than the similarly retro MINI Electric, although we’d prefer an MG4 or Renault Megane.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Funky Cat is different but it doesn’t move the game on. If you really want a smart, do-it-all electric car, go and try a Kia Niro. That’s the Top Cat.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Funky Cat has its problems, including the price tag and the comparatively small battery, but it’s still a competitive product, nonetheless. The driving experience and cabin quality are both a match for the Funky Cat’s rivals, and the in-car technology is impressive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Funky Cat First Edition

Score: 7 / 10

“The indicators are a nightmare: it’s a light touch for a quick indicate and a heavy touch when you’re sat at a junction, but it’s all too easy to press too hard.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Funky Cat has an excellent safety rating and a decent warranty. The trouble is, there are a lot of small electric car rivals that cost similar money or less, and most of them are better to drive and better inside. The poor infotainment system and small boot compound matters.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 83%

Vulnerable road users: 74%

Safety assist: 93%

The Ora Funky Cat received an impressive five-star safety rating after its Euro NCAP assessments in September 2022.

The hatchback comes with adaptive cruise control with steering assistance as standard, traffic-sign recognition and a driver monitor system.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2022, the Ora Funky Cat has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of December 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ora Funky Cat to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Funky Cat, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ora Funky Cat has received.

2022 Driving Electric Awards – Best Urban Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ora Funky Cat, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën ë-C4 | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | Nissan Leaf

Cupra Born | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | MG 4 | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

