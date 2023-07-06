Performance-enhanced MG 4 XPower debuts

MG Motors has unveiled a performance-focused version of its electric MG 4, which offers acceleration that challenges the fastest petrol-powered hot hatches.

Set to make its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week, the MG 4 XPower will become available to order in the UK this month, and will join a slim field of electric hot hatches on the British market, which already includes the Cupra Born and the smaller Abarth 500e.

While the Cupra Born in its most powerful ‘V3’ guise can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported seven seconds, MG says the XPower can reach the same speed in 3.8 seconds, making it a tenth of a second faster than the combustion-powered Mercedes-AMG A 45.

Powered by the same 62kWh battery pack as the MG 4 ‘Long Range’ trim, the XPower is fitted with a 150kW electric motor in the front and another 170kW motor in the rear, providing an output of 435hp and a shorter range of 239 miles on a single charge (range published by a UK dealership but yet to be confirmed by MG). By comparison, the 201hp MG 4 ‘Long Range’ can muster up to 281 miles on a full battery.

The car is compatible with charging speeds of up to 150kW, and the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes. MG adds that the XPower comes with improved handling – achieved by stiffening the suspension and adding new anti-roll bars – and more braking force, provided by ventilated brake discs concealed by the car’s 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the interior layout is essentially identical to the standard MG 4. The XPower features a digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen that both jut out of the dashboard. The notable difference is the addition of a launch control feature, which can be used to achieve the fastest acceleration from a stationary position.

The bucket seats are wrapped in Alcantara leather, and MG has installed a new set of metal pedals.

Pricing for the electric hot hatch begins at £36k, which is around £2k cheaper than the range-topping Cupra Born ‘V3’, and more than £25k cheaper than the petrol-powered Mercedes-AMG A 45.

The MG 4 range first arrived in the UK in the middle of last year, and has been praised for competitive battery range and comfortable driving experience, as well as its unparalleled value-for-money. The electric hatch currently holds an Expert Rating of 80%, which is hindered by its rather fiddly infotainment and poor rear visibility.