Peugeot 2008 (2013 - 2019) | Expert Rating

The first-generation Peugeot 2008 was a small MPV/crossover vehicle that shared many design and on-board tech features with the Peugeot 208 supermini. It ended production in late 2019, making way for the current, more SUV-looking, 2008 that arrived in the UK in early 2020.

The Peugeot 2008 established itself as a capable all-rounder with low running costs, but several publications criticised the car for its rather dull driving experience, as well as its comparatively low resale values.

A mid-life update offered a slightly tougher appearance without actually improving off-road capabilities, which previewed the 2020 replacement model’s far more SUV-like styling (although that one’s no better off-road, either).

Carbuyer commented that the 2008 should also be highlighted for its comfort able ride, asserting that the car’s suspension “makes even potholed roads seem smooth.” That said, both The Telegraph and What Car? recommend opting for the Peugeot’s key rival the Renault Captur instead, as it offered more seating flexibility and more boot space.

No longer on sale, the original Peugeot 2008 holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 32 reviews published by the British motoring media.

Peugeot 2008 highlights Competent all-rounder

Comfortable and spacious interior

Wide range of engine options

Nimble car-like handling

Low running costs Peugeot 2008 lowlights Bland looks

Dull to drive

No all-wheel drive models

Rivals offered more boot space

Low residual values

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £13,195 on-road Launched: Winter 2013/14

Last updated: Autumn 2016

Replaced: Winter 2019/20

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2013

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 88%

Child protection: 77%

Vulnerable road users: 72%

Safety assist: 70%

The Peugeot 2008 was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013, achieving a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the 2008 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

However, if you are comparing a used Peugeot to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: 2008 1.2-litre Puretech 110 Petrol 4X2 Manual Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: November 2020

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 5.3 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 5.8 / 10

Greenhouse Gas Index: 4.8 / 10

The old Peugeot 2008 model had its emissions tested by Green NCAP in November 2020, achieving a three-star rating. This result only refers however to 1.2-litre petrol manual models, and does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 56

Average repair cost: £757.78

Last updated: October 2022 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

As of October 2022, the Peugeot 2008 has reliability score that’s bang-on average at 50%, according to extended warranty data provided by our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This covers this first-generation model, as well as the current (2019 onwards) model.

The average repair costs is also pretty much middle-of-the-road at about £750. However, that’s still a lot more than the cost of a used car warranty, which is certainly worth considering if you own a 2008 or are thinking about buying one.

The most common problems reported for the 2008 refer to the car’s suspension and electrical system. The average repair costs for these are fairly moderate, although higher than some other cars. Although it hasn’t been a common probem, it’s worth noting that the average repair bill for engine problems is an eye-watering £2,500+.

2017 Auto Express Awards – Most Reliable Small SUV

