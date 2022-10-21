fbpx

Expert Rating

Peugeot 2008 (2013 to 2019)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

58%

Expert Rating

Peugeot 2008 (2013 to 2019)

Not a current model

    Peugeot 2008 (2013 - 2019) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The first-generation Peugeot 2008 was a small MPV/crossover vehicle that shared many design and on-board tech features with the Peugeot 208 supermini. It ended production in late 2019, making way for the current, more SUV-looking, 2008 that arrived in the UK in early 2020.

    The Peugeot 2008 established itself as a capable all-rounder with low running costs, but several publications criticised the car for its rather dull driving experience, as well as its comparatively low resale values.

    A mid-life update offered a slightly tougher appearance without actually improving off-road capabilities, which previewed the 2020 replacement model’s far more SUV-like styling (although that one’s no better off-road, either).

    Carbuyer commented that the 2008 should also be highlighted for its comfort able ride, asserting that the car’s suspension “makes even potholed roads seem smooth.” That said, both The Telegraph and What Car? recommend opting for the Peugeot’s key rival the Renault Captur instead, as it offered more seating flexibility and more boot space.

    No longer on sale, the original Peugeot 2008 holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 32 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    Peugeot 2008 highlights

    • Competent all-rounder
    • Comfortable and spacious interior
    • Wide range of engine options
    • Nimble car-like handling
    • Low running costs

    Peugeot 2008 lowlights

    • Bland looks
    • Dull to drive
    • No all-wheel drive models
    • Rivals offered more boot space
    • Low residual values

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV/crossover
    Engines: petrol, diesel
    Price when new: From £13,195 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2013/14
    Last updated: Autumn 2016
    Replaced: Winter 2019/20

    Peugeot 2008 (2016 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 2008 (2016 – 2019)
    Peugeot 2008 (2016 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 2008 (2016 – 2019)
    Peugeot 2008 (2013 - 2019) interior view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 2008 (2013 - 2016) front view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 2008 (2013 – 2016)
    Peugeot 2008 (2013 - 2016) rear view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 2008 (2013 – 2016)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    The Car Expert

    +

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Eurekar

    +

    Evo

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: October 2013
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 88%
    Child protection: 77%
    Vulnerable road users: 72%
    Safety assist: 70%

    Notes on safety rating
    The Peugeot 2008 was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013, achieving a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the 2008 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

    However, if you are comparing a used Peugeot to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: 2008 1.2-litre Puretech 110 Petrol 4X2 Manual

    Overall score: 3 stars
    Date tested: November 2020
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 5.3 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 5.8 / 10
    Greenhouse Gas Index: 4.8 / 10

    The old Peugeot 2008 model had its emissions tested by Green NCAP in November 2020, achieving a three-star rating. This result only refers however to 1.2-litre petrol manual models, and does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 56
    Average repair cost: £757.78
    Last updated: October 2022

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    As of October 2022, the Peugeot 2008 has reliability score that’s bang-on average at 50%, according to extended warranty data provided by our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This covers this first-generation model, as well as the current (2019 onwards) model.

    The average repair costs is also pretty much middle-of-the-road at about £750. However, that’s still a lot more than the cost of a used car warranty, which is certainly worth considering if you own a 2008 or are thinking about buying one.

    The most common problems reported for the 2008 refer to the car’s suspension and electrical system. The average repair costs for these are fairly moderate, although higher than some other cars. Although it hasn’t been a common probem, it’s worth noting that the average repair bill for engine problems is an eye-watering £2,500+.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 2008 has received

    2017

    • Auto Express Awards – Most Reliable Small SUV

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Peugeot 2008, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500LFiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai BayonHyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan JukeRenault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Yeti | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen T-Cross

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

