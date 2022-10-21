Peugeot 2008 (2013 - 2019) | Expert Rating

Summary
The first-generation Peugeot 2008 was a small MPV/crossover vehicle that shared many design and on-board tech features with the Peugeot 208 supermini. It ended production in late 2019, making way for the current, more SUV-looking, 2008 that arrived in the UK in early 2020.
The Peugeot 2008 established itself as a capable all-rounder with low running costs, but several publications criticised the car for its rather dull driving experience, as well as its comparatively low resale values.
A mid-life update offered a slightly tougher appearance without actually improving off-road capabilities, which previewed the 2020 replacement model’s far more SUV-like styling (although that one’s no better off-road, either).
Carbuyer commented that the 2008 should also be highlighted for its comfort able ride, asserting that the car’s suspension “makes even potholed roads seem smooth.” That said, both The Telegraph and What Car? recommend opting for the Peugeot’s key rival the Renault Captur instead, as it offered more seating flexibility and more boot space.
No longer on sale, the original Peugeot 2008 holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 32 reviews published by the British motoring media.
Peugeot 2008 highlights
- Competent all-rounder
- Comfortable and spacious interior
- Wide range of engine options
- Nimble car-like handling
- Low running costs
Peugeot 2008 lowlights
- Bland looks
- Dull to drive
- No all-wheel drive models
- Rivals offered more boot space
- Low residual values
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £13,195 on-road
Launched: Winter 2013/14
Last updated: Autumn 2016
Replaced: Winter 2019/20
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 2016
“The update to the Peugeot 2008 is not exactly headline-grabbing, but it does keep this model firmly in the thick of the ever more competitive compact crossover battle.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 Mk1 is stylish, practical and good value for money, but some alternatives are nicer and more composed to drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 8 / 10
“The update to the 2008 may be largely cosmetic, but the new look is successful and only adds to a car that was already competitive in this sector.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6 e-HDi
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot’s strengths are its upmarket feel, impressive refinement and low running costs. The 2008 is as worthy of your money as each of its rivals.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 6.8 / 10
“With its rugged looks, low running costs and good practicality, Peuegot’s baby SUV is very much worth considering by anyone in the market for a Mokka, Captur or Juke.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.4 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 isn’t a great car, but then again, neither are the cars it competes with. If you value practicality over style from your mini SUV, it might be worth a look.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 1.2 Puretech 130 GT Line (2016)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 remains a solid choice among the UK’s many small SUV options. Its cabin still feels plush next to its closest rivals’, and it offers competitive space for people and luggage.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“If you’re looking for an extra-useful supermini that drives with the instant, cheery responses of a small car, the Peugeot 2008 might suit you very well.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 has most of its rivals licked, but the class is still waiting for a true game changer.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: GT Line BlueHDi 120
“Against its rivals the 2008 stacks up well on the running costs front. However, it lags behind the competition when it comes to residual values.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 1.6 e-HDi 115
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s good value, refined and decent to drive – the Peugeot 2008 deserves its place among the hordes of compact crossovers roaming the school run.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Allure 1.6L BlueHDi 100 (2016)
Score: 7 / 10
“Peugeot has made efforts to make the 2008 more capable and more practical with more storage space and a more SUV-style attitude, but unfortunately it still suffers from many of the same problems carried over from its predecessor.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.4 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 crossover is a practical small family car, with an innovative interior design and low running costs”
Read review
Model reviewed: Active (2016)
“While the 2008 is by no means a big car, its well designed interior means passenger space is generous, while the boot is also a good size. It’s a comfortable car over long distances thanks to its soft suspension, which makes even potholed roads seem smooth.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Allure
“Allure trim is regularly considered to be one of the more luxurious Peugeot trims, with the 2008 Allure featuring climate control, automatic headlights and wipers, electric folding door mirrors and stylish alloy wheels.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot has one of the most stylish interiors of any small SUV and gets plenty of kit as standard but alternatives have more spacious back seats and bigger boots.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Feline e-HDI 115
“The Peugeot 2008 is worth considering more as a 208 with more space and ability when the going gets slippy than as a rival to the more brawny crossovers.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The Peugeot 2008 compact SUV gets a major revamp with the introduction of a new engine and a bold new look. In the new top specification GT Line versions the effect is outstanding.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Peugeot 2008 boasts chunky good looks and a large engine range, so that there’s something to suit all needs.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 is efficient, practical and attractive but outclassed in the areas that matter.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed:
“The 2008 has always been a competent compact crossover, with all the right styling, flexibility and mild off-road ability to do well in this class. A little of the 3008’s muscularity, and an on-trend sports styling pack, can only lift that appeal further.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 is a stylish, family-friendly small SUV.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 scores well for its efficient engines, comfortable interior and smart styling. In other words, it’s a terrific all-rounder.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: 1.2 PureTech Urban Cross 5d
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 Urban Cross offers car-like handling, a large engine range, and a Grip Control option.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 is very comfortable, and when you’ve spent some time getting used to the operating systems, it’s easy to use too.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 1.2 Pure Tech (2016)
“The Peugeot 2008 is a decent crossover. It’s easy to manoeuvre into tight spots and makes light work of negotiating the battlefield that is Asda car park.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Urban Cross
“The Peugeot 2008 Urban Cross is surprisingly good”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“For the vast majority of people, the Peugeot 2008 makes a deal of sense. If – and it’s a big if – it is reliable, then you really couldn’t ask for more.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 2008 is fuel efficient and has a classier interior than some of its key rivals. However, its instruments are infuriating, and the rival Renault Captur is bigger on the inside and far more comfortable.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 1.6 VTi Active 5dr
“The way the Peugeot gets down the road is the biggest surprise here. There’s not much slop or roll. The 1.6-litre petrol feels energetic and smooth.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“Rivals to the Peugeot 2008 such as the Renault Captur offer greater flexibility with sliding rear seats that either improve knee space or boot space, plus, the Captur’s load capacity is greater than the 2008’s before you slide the seats forward.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“The Peugeot 2008 is an appealing and fairly practical alternative to the popular Nissan Juke, even if its off-roading credentials are limited to its chunky styling and raised ground clearance.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2013
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 77%
Vulnerable road users: 72%
Safety assist: 70%
Notes on safety rating
The Peugeot 2008 was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013, achieving a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the 2008 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.
However, if you are comparing a used Peugeot to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
Model tested: 2008 1.2-litre Puretech 110 Petrol 4X2 Manual
Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: November 2020
Read the full Green NCAP review
Energy Efficiency Index: 5.8 / 10
Greenhouse Gas Index: 4.8 / 10
The old Peugeot 2008 model had its emissions tested by Green NCAP in November 2020, achieving a three-star rating. This result only refers however to 1.2-litre petrol manual models, and does not apply to any other engine/gearbox combination.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
Total claims: 56
Average repair cost: £757.78
Last updated: October 2022
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
As of October 2022, the Peugeot 2008 has reliability score that’s bang-on average at 50%, according to extended warranty data provided by our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This covers this first-generation model, as well as the current (2019 onwards) model.
The average repair costs is also pretty much middle-of-the-road at about £750. However, that’s still a lot more than the cost of a used car warranty, which is certainly worth considering if you own a 2008 or are thinking about buying one.
The most common problems reported for the 2008 refer to the car’s suspension and electrical system. The average repair costs for these are fairly moderate, although higher than some other cars. Although it hasn’t been a common probem, it’s worth noting that the average repair bill for engine problems is an eye-watering £2,500+.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 2008 has received
2017
- Auto Express Awards – Most Reliable Small SUV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Peugeot 2008, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500L | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Yeti | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen T-Cross
Buy a used Peugeot 2008
If you’re looking to buy a Peugeot 2008, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more
Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Car subscriptions
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
Find out more