Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
78 %
Expert Rating
Peugeot 2008 (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

Peugeot 2008

(2020 – present)

The Peugeot 2008 is a small SUV/crossover, based on the new Peugeot 208 supermini hatchback. The current model was launched in late 2019 and arrived in UK showrooms in February 2020.

The new 2008 is also avaialble with an electric motor in a model called the e-2008. We are building a separate page for the e-2008, so check back soon.

Like its 208 hatchback sibling, the Peugeot 2008 currently holds an overall Expert Rating of 78%, which is not quite best-in-class but still puts it fairly close to the top in one of the most competitive sectors of the new car market. The UK launch of the 2008 came only a month or so before the UK went into lockdown, so we expect to see more reviews published in coming months. We will keep updating our results, so keep checking back for the latest reviews and Expert Rating.

The media reviews for the 2008 so far have been very positive, with praise for its design and overall quality. However, some titles have criticised its price as too expensive compared to rivals, while low-spec models miss out on some safety kit and therefore only get a four-star safety rating.

More Peugeot ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £20,190 on-road

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Peugeot 2008 (2019 onwards) interior and dashboard
  • 2020 Peugeot 2008 review - rear | The Car Expert
  • 2020 Peugeot 2008 test drive | The Car Expert

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: December 2019

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

62%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

68%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating
The entry-level ‘Active’ and ‘Active Premium’ Peugeot 2008 models miss out on some of the more advanced collision-avoidance technology that is included on more expensive models, which means they only get a four-star rating from Euro NCAP. This particularly affects the Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist ratings above, rather than the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant scores.

The ‘Allure’ and ‘GT-Line’ models get a five-star rating, although some advanced safety equipment is still optional. Only the top-spec ‘GT’ model gets the car’s full complement of safety equipment as standard.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Peugeot 2008 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 2008 has received

2020

  • Fleet News Awards – Best Compact SUV
  • Red Dot Awards – Product Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot 2008, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan JukeRenault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More Peugeot ratings, reviews, news and features

More Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

Expert Rating

Peugeot 2008

78%
The Peugeot 2008 has received positive reviews, with praise for its design and quality but criticism for its relatively high price.
Read more
Expert Rating

Volkswagen Touareg

73%
Based on 22 UK reviews we have analysed, the Volkswagen Touareg has an Expert Rating that is much lower than any other model in the VW range.
Read more
Expert Rating

Abarth 595

66%
The Abarth 595 is a car you buy with heart rather than head, with practical shortcomings and a high price, but it's great fun to drive.
Read more
Expert Rating

Ford Kuga

80%
The third-generation Ford Kuga has received positive reviews, being considered good to drive although not as spacious as most rivals.
Read more
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

84%
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received consistently positive media reviews, with high praise for its comfort, refinement and spaciousness.
Read more
Expert Rating

Hyundai Kona Electric

85%
The Hyundai Kona Electric been highly praised by the media for its 250+ mile driving range and its overall practicality.
Read more

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Model update

Updated Peugeot 308 revealed

Peugeot has refreshed its 308 hatchback for 2020, offering a new colour, exterior design options, an updated interior and new engines.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, April 2020

New car sales were almost non-existent in April, but the list of those that were registered made for a highly unusual top ten.
Read more
Expert Rating

Peugeot Rifter

72%
The Peugeot Rifter has been praised for its versatility and practicality, although its van origins remain evident in terms of refinement.
Read more
Expert Rating

Peugeot 208

78%
Media reviews for the Peugeot 208 have been positive, with praise for its design and build quality. However, poor ride and handling have been criticised.
Read more
Car reviews

Peugeot 2008 test drive

There’s much to like about the new Peugeot 2008. It drives well enough, has more than enough equipment and offers a spacious interior for this size of car.
Read more
New model

New Peugeot 2008 specs and prices revealed

Peugeot has announced pricing and specifications for its new 2008 and e-2008 SUVs, with the first cars set to arrive in April 2020.
Read more
This page last updated:

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.