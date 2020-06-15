The Peugeot 2008 is a small SUV/crossover, based on the new Peugeot 208 supermini hatchback. The current model was launched in late 2019 and arrived in UK showrooms in February 2020.

The new 2008 is also avaialble with an electric motor in a model called the e-2008. We are building a separate page for the e-2008, so check back soon.

Like its 208 hatchback sibling, the Peugeot 2008 currently holds an overall Expert Rating of 78%, which is not quite best-in-class but still puts it fairly close to the top in one of the most competitive sectors of the new car market. The UK launch of the 2008 came only a month or so before the UK went into lockdown, so we expect to see more reviews published in coming months. We will keep updating our results, so keep checking back for the latest reviews and Expert Rating.

The media reviews for the 2008 so far have been very positive, with praise for its design and overall quality. However, some titles have criticised its price as too expensive compared to rivals, while low-spec models miss out on some safety kit and therefore only get a four-star safety rating.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £20,190 on-road Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual GT Line

“There’s much to like about the new Peugeot 2008. It drives well enough, has more than enough equipment and offers a spacious interior for this size of car.”

Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s stylish and well-built, but the Peugeot 2008 falls down on price.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Building on a recent run of form from Peugeot, the new 2008 inherits the sharp design language that’s made such a success of its 3008 big brother. The 2008’s combination of style and the choice of powertrains is impressive, likewise its user-friendly controls, practicality and excellent ride.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The combusted 2008 is probably at its best in 130hp form and in, maybe, Allure trim. That brings the cool 3D cockpit and while there’s a smaller touchscreen, there’s phone mirroring, without the price looking too gulpsome.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2 Puretech 130 GT Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Adults will be able to get seated behind adults easily – you’d hope so too, in a car 4.3m long – and behind that there’s a 360-litre boot that Peugeot says is a very strong loadspace for the class.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“With an appealing engine range and decent dynamics, the polished 2008 is among the best B-SUVs.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual GT Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Most will be drawn to the Peugeot 2008 for its stunning looks and impressive interior, but this is more than a one-trick pony, being good to drive and brimmed with technology. It’s not the most comfortable or spacious option, but the 2008 is still a great choice and a worthy crossover that should be on your shopping list.

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Peugeot 2008 is a striking crossover with a great interior that offers more space than the equivalent supermini”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Peugeot 2008 is an SUV you can buy with your heart and your head. It looks cool, is cheap to run, easy to drive and has a big boot. But it’s a shame the back seats aren’t roomier.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic GT

“The 2008 is a very credible next step for Peugeot in a rapidly growing segment, bringing the small crossover in line with the improvements seen on the 3008, 5008 and 508 models in particular.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 1.2 Puretech 130

“We really like the new Peugeot 2008. It’s a massive improvement on the outgoing model, and now up there with the best in the segment. Its interior is superb, it’s very practical and there’s an engine for everyone. The catch? That’ll be the price, with entry-level cars starting £20,150 at higher-spec models reaching more than £30,000.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“Peugeot’s answer to the SEAT Arona and Nissan Juke, the 2008 looks like a smaller version of the 3008 and, along with petrol, diesel and electric power.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Second-gen 2008 turns on the style and tech”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual GT Line

“Peugeot is back on form with new 2008 GT-Line – it’s sharp, spacious and refined.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Not like the other small SUVs, and all the better for it”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Small SUVs launch in abundance but thanks to electric power and great interior tech, this is among the most interesting.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic GT

Score: 6 / 10

“The GT is the best Peugeot 2008 on paper, but you’ll save some money and get a better ride if you venture back down the price list. If you really must have family practicality mixed with a hint of sportiness, you could always get yourself a nice estate. Y’know, one of those cars that people used to buy.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Not only is the Peugeot 2008 stylish inside and out, but it also has plenty of substance to match, thanks to a lengthy standard equipment list, a well-finished interior and a range of peppy, economical engines. That said, we still think the Ford Puma and Skoda Kamiq offer buyers an even better package.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: December 2019 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 62% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 68% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating

The entry-level ‘Active’ and ‘Active Premium’ Peugeot 2008 models miss out on some of the more advanced collision-avoidance technology that is included on more expensive models, which means they only get a four-star rating from Euro NCAP. This particularly affects the Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist ratings above, rather than the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant scores.

The ‘Allure’ and ‘GT-Line’ models get a five-star rating, although some advanced safety equipment is still optional. Only the top-spec ‘GT’ model gets the car’s full complement of safety equipment as standard.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Peugeot 2008 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 2008 has received

2020

Fleet News Awards – Best Compact SUV

Red Dot Awards – Product Design

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Peugeot 2008, you might also be interested in these alternatives

