The Peugeot 208 is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. The current model was launched in 2019 and arrived in UK showrooms in January 2020.

The new 208 is also available with an electric motor, which is called the e-208. We are building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

The Peugeot 208 currently holds an Expert Rating of 78%, which puts it in the top half of its segment but still a fair way behind the class-leading Ford Fiesta. It’s worth pointing out that a lot of the reviews we have analysed so far have come from the international launch, so this score may change significantly as more local reviews are published. We will keep updating the results, so check back again soon for the latest information.

The media reviews for the 208 to date have been generally positive, with praise for the car’s design – both inside and out – as well as its interior quality. However, some sources have been rather critical of the firm ride and poor handling compared to the best cars in its class. A four-star Euro NCAP safety rating is also below the scores set by many rivals.

Body style: Five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £16,250 on-road Launched: Winter 2019/20

Launched: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The design, inside and out, is outstanding and the quality of the interior is impressive.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Peugeot has picked its battles and invested accordingly: the 208’s appeal continues to lie mainly in its design. The big difference is that perceived quality now lives up to the ambitious interior styling and it all sits inside a tremendously attractive body.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual GT Line

“Inside, all new 208s are much like another, which is no bad thing, given that they look really very good.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Peugeot 208 offers something sufficiently distinctive to make Brits question their devotion to the stuck-in-a-rut Ford Fiesta, and sufficiently samey to pose a dilemma for Vauxhall Corsa loyalists – 208 and Corsa are duplicates under the skin, bar ride and handling and specification tweaks.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Peugeot 208 hatchback is a modern, stylish supermini with a future-proof engine range but it’s a shame it’s not more fun to drive”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Allure

“A smart supermini that will win buyers with its looks and grown-up drive.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual

“With its stylish looks and superb interior, we think the Peugeot 208 is a car that will sell itself as soon as potential buyers enter showrooms. It’s not perfect – the infotainment system is frustrating, there are more practical choices available and some will prefer how the Ford Fiesta drives – but it’s a car that’ll appeal to both head and heart.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The interior of the Peugeot 208 GT-Line feels just as upmarket as bigger and more expensive Peugeot models like the 508 and 3008 with a similar i-cockpit in which you look over the small steering wheel at the driver display rather than through it.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Smart looks – even smarter tech and engineering”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol GT Line

“It will sell like hot sausage rolls on looks alone. And it’s the same story inside. But it’s a bit of a case of style over substance, if I’m brutally honest. The ride quality isn’t brilliant. It’s a bit jiggly. The boot has shrunk. And Peugeot’s signature small steering wheel doesn’t work in this car — particularly for taller drivers who like to sit low.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“Lovely package massively let down by ride and handling”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Active

Score: 8 / 10

“Compared to the Renault Clio, the Peugeot 208 is more enjoyable and more comfortable to drive. It’s easier too, and when you’re dealing with traffic in town, where these cars will usually be found, that counts for a lot.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual GT Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Great-looking or over the top? It depends on your point of view, but there’s no denying the design work that’s gone into this car, on which so many hopes are pinned. Launching one car with petrol, diesel and battery drivetrains is brave, but perhaps far-sighted. Either way, it’s entertaining, good fun and unmistakably French.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A supremely desirable, futuristic ‘mini with a powertrain for everyone. Just beware the firm ride”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The clear draw of the Peugeot 208 is its distinctive styling, but it also has a wonderfully executed interior that appeals both to look at and to touch.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new 208 continues Peugeot’s successful current design themes – it really does look great. Pleasingly, the quality of the interior has also been raised to match the best in class, and it’s quiet and easy going on the move.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: November 2019 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 56% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 71% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Peugeot 208 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

