Peugeot 208

78 %
Expert Rating

The Peugeot 208 is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. The current model was launched in 2019 and arrived in UK showrooms in January 2020.

The new 208 is also available with an electric motor, which is called the e-208. We are building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

The Peugeot 208 currently holds an Expert Rating of 78%, which puts it in the top half of its segment but still a fair way behind the class-leading Ford Fiesta. It’s worth pointing out that a lot of the reviews we have analysed so far have come from the international launch, so this score may change significantly as more local reviews are published. We will keep updating the results, so check back again soon for the latest information.

The media reviews for the 208 to date have been generally positive, with praise for the car’s design – both inside and out – as well as its interior quality. However, some sources have been rather critical of the firm ride and poor handling compared to the best cars in its class. A four-star Euro NCAP safety rating is also below the scores set by many rivals.

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £16,250 on-road

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: November 2019

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

56%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

71%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Peugeot 208 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

