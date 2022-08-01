fbpx

Model update

Peugeot 208 gets trim level upgrade

A few minor tweaks for entry-level and mid-range 208 hatchback models

Sean Rees

Peugeot has given its 208 and e-208 hatchbacks some very minor updates, with entry-level and mid-range models receiving a few additional features.

This small update brings changes to the entry-level ‘Active Premium’ and mid-range ‘Allure Premium’ trim grades, which are now called ‘Active Premium+’ and ‘Allure Premium+’.

The introduction of ‘Active Premium+’ means that 208 models now come with dark tinted rear and rear side windows, automatic air conditioning and automatic windscreen wipers as standard.

The updated mid-range trim gets the same seven-inch infotainment console on the dashboard as cheaper models, but with Peugeot’s 3D navigation software, which offers live traffic updates as well as fuel station and parking space information, and can be controlled by giving voice commands.

The ‘Allure Premium+’ trim also includes the brand’s ‘Aluminium Pack’ – a subtle set of interior styling changes that adds an aluminium finish to the front door sills and the foot pedals.

That sums up this minor model refresh – there are no exterior styling or powertrain changes, and top-spec ‘GT’ and ‘GT Premium’ models remain the same.

Peugeot says this update is now live, and customers can now order the ‘Active Premium+’ or ‘Allure Premium+’ at UK dealerships or online using its website. Entry-level petrol models cost just over £19k, while the cheapest all-electric e-208 model is priced at just over £30k.

Praised for its design inside and out, the Peugeot 208 currently holds an Expert Rating of 72% – a score hindered by the hatchback’s firm ride comfort. Its e-208 twin has received the same plaudits, but with its lower running costs it holds a higher Expert Rating of 76%.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
