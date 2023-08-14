Peugeot 3008 and 5008 gain new engine option

Peugeot has added the new ‘Hybrid 136 e-DSC6’ engine option to its 3008 and 5008 SUV model lines, with a view to introducing the hybrid powertrain to other model lines across its range.

This engine uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the entry-level model, but with a 48V battery, a 16kW electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission, it offers 6hp more than the petrol engine alone – 136hp in total – and makes the car a reported 15% more fuel efficient around town.

Opting for this hybrid also brings some minor tech changes inside. The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel will feature colour-changing accents to indicate when the vehicle is running in all-electric mode and the battery charge level.

Available across all trims in the 3008 and 5008 ranges, the hybrid is around £1k more expensive than the 1.2-litre petrol, but around £500 cheaper than the 1.5-litre diesel. In the 3008 range, two more expensive plug-in hybrid options are also available.

Prices for the new 3008 hybrid start at just over £34k, while the 5008 hybrid costs £38k in the cheapest ‘Active Premium+’ guise.

Expert Ratings

The Peugeot 3008 has been well regarded by UK reviewers, with praise for its design, comfort and practicality, though some have taken issue with its interior design. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74% on our award-winning Expert Rating Index.

The larger Peugeot 5008 has faced the same interior design criticisms, although it’s a comfortable family SUV with a bit more space than its smaller brother. As of August 2022, it holds an Expert Rating of 72%.